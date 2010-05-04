NFLPA head Smith: Rookie salaries a stumbling block in labor talks

"My first reaction was that I felt for the young man," Smith said. "For a person who has a deep family history and understanding of what my parents went through, my grandfather went through, I felt for a young man who in 2010 has to sit down for a job interview and be confronted with that type of question. My first thought was to Dez, but my further thought was to reach out to the rest of our players to start to understand what types of questions were being asked in these interviews and what we could do to change it."