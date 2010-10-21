NFLPA decertifies agent who says he paid college players

Published: Oct 21, 2010 at 02:41 PM

NEW YORK -- The sports agent who admitted he paid college football players has been decertified by the NFL Players Association.

Josh Luchs told Sports Illustrated that he paid more than 30 players from 1990 to 1996. He said in the article that he had left the business.

The union announced Thursday that its Committee on Agent Regulations and Discipline held a conference call Tuesday night and voted unanimously to revoke Luchs' certification.

"Under the regulations, Luchs has the right to an expedited appeal to an arbitrator if he wishes to challenge the committee's action," the NFLPA said in a statement. "Meanwhile, the NFL and all of the clubs will be notified of the CARD Committee's action."

The decision was first reported by Sports Business Journal.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs DC Spagnuolo sees 'a young Tom Brady' in Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Ahead of facing Joe Burrow this week, Kansas City Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo took the opposite track by buttering up the Bengals QB with the highest of compliments.
news

Russell Wilson on Seahawks' home finale vs. Lions: 'I hope it's not my last game' in Seattle

Russell Wilson's time with the Seahawks is not unlimited. Judging from his comments Thursday, it might soon be running out. The superstar QB said he wasn't sure if Sunday would be his last home game with the Seahawks.
news

Move the Sticks: Breaking Down Top WRs in the Draft Class,  Remembering John Madden

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Takeaways for each of the 15 modern-era finalists

Adam Rank provides his take on each of the 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Should Devin Hester be a first-ballot inductee?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW