NFLPA decertifies agent who says he paid college players

NEW YORK -- The sports agent who admitted he paid college football players has been decertified by the NFL Players Association.
Josh Luchs told Sports Illustrated that he paid more than 30 players from 1990 to 1996. He said in the article that he had left the business.
The union announced Thursday that its Committee on Agent Regulations and Discipline held a conference call Tuesday night and voted unanimously to revoke Luchs' certification.
"Under the regulations, Luchs has the right to an expedited appeal to an arbitrator if he wishes to challenge the committee's action," the NFLPA said in a statement. "Meanwhile, the NFL and all of the clubs will be notified of the CARD Committee's action."
The decision was first reported by Sports Business Journal.
