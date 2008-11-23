NFLPA continues to narrow search for new executive director

Troy Vincent and Trace Armstrong -- two of the union's most recent former presidents -- made the latest cut after the NFLPA narrowed the list of candidates to about 14 from 25 last week. Two other former union presidents also made the list: Mike Kenn, a former Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman who served as Fulton County Commission Chairman in Georgia earlier this decade; and George Martin, the former New York Giants defensive end who recently completed a cross-country walk to raise $2 million for sick 9/11 rescue workers.