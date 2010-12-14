NFLPA conference call tackles agent discipline, source says

Published: Dec 14, 2010 at 10:46 AM

NEW YORK -- NFL players union head DeMaurice Smith held a conference call Tuesday with agents to discuss possibly changing the certification process and how agents are disciplined for violating rules.

Several people familiar with the call told The Associated Press that Smith expressed interest in reviewing how agents are approved by the NFLPA and what the qualifications should be to become a pro football agent. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the call.

The call was held 11 days after agent Gary Wichard was suspended for nine months by the union for his role in a recruiting scandal involving the University of North Carolina.

Wichard, an agent since 1980, was suspended for his involvement with Marvin Austin, a former Tar Heels player who was dismissed from the team in October.

In its ruling, the NFLPA said the California-based Wichard is suspended beginning Dec. 1 "for having impermissible communication with Austin at a time Austin was not eligible for the NFL draft under the NFL/NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement."

The union also revoked the agent certification of USC undergrad Teague Egan, who gave a ride across campus to tailback Dillon Baxter, a violation of NCAA rules.

During Tuesday's conference call, Smith also updated the agents on the NFLPA's potential decertification as a union to prevent a lockout by the owners. Players on every team voted on approving decertification earlier this season.

The collective-bargaining agreement agreed upon in 2006 expires in March after the owners opted out of it in 2008. Decertification would enable the union to sue under antitrust laws if there is a lockout.

Without decertification, the union would have to wait six months after the collective-bargaining agreement expired to file a suit.

For more NFL labor news, visit http://NFLLabor.com

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Lions GM happy to bring back former first-rounder Jarrad Davis: 'Everybody deserves second chances'

Lions general manager Brad Holmes believes everybody deserves another opportunity, and that was the idea behind bringing linebacker Jarrad Davis back to the franchise that took him 21st overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. 
news

Jets WR Braxton Berrios on QB Zach Wilson: 'He's willing to do whatever it takes' to improve in 2022

Coming off a shaky rookie season, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is traveling to work out with some of his receivers in the hopes of turning things around in his sophomore campaign. 
news

Xavien Howard, Dolphins agree to five-year extension with $50.69M in new money

Cornerback Xavien Howard and the Dolphins have agreed to terms on an extension for a new five-year contract with $50.691 million in new money that will give him an average-per-year salary of $25.35 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Cameron Wolfe reported Friday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW