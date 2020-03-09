NFLPA board extends voting deadline on new CBA

The delay will allow players additional time to become fully informed before casting their vote, but it will also hold up most NFL business. Rule changes and uncertainty surrounding them are keeping teams from acting, but it does give a larger window for teams to attempt to use both the franchise tag and transition tag on two players with the hopes of getting a long-term deal done with at least one (using the tag as leverage to do so) before a new CBA would remove a tag, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.