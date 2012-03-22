NFLPA asks NFL, Saints to help union review 'bounty' program

Published: Mar 22, 2012 at 06:33 AM

The NFL Players Association released a statement Thursday in which it urged the league and the Saints to assist in its investigation of New Orleans' "bounty" program.

"NFLPA leadership looks forward to meeting with the Commissioner to discuss the League's 'Bounty' investigation," the statement reads. "To date, neither the League, nor the Saints, have helped us facilitate interviews with members of management or the coaching staff. We expect the League to provide all information so that we can ensure a fair process for all who were involved."

The NFL said it will not comment on the NFLPA's statement. 

On Wednesday, the league announced disciplinary measures for the bounty program, including a year-long suspension for Saints coach Sean Payton and an indefinite ban for former Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that he would hear the NFLPA's recommendations before announcing punishments for individual players involved in the scandal.

