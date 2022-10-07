Around the NFL

NFLPA approves updated concussion protocol, next step is for NFL to sign off on changes

Published: Oct 07, 2022 at 06:32 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The NFL Players Association's health and safety committee formally approved an update to the joint NFL-NFLPA concussion protocols that is designed to protect players by closing the "loophole" on gross motor instability, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday. The next step is for the NFL to sign off on the final language of the updated protocol.

"Our union has agreed to change the concussion protocols to protect players from returning to play in the case of any similar incident to what we saw on September 25," the NFLPA said in a statement. "We would like these changes to go into effect before this weekend's game to immediately protect the players and hope the NFL accepts the change before then as well."

The NFL and NFLPA had agreed last weekend to parameters of updated concussion protocols that will rule out players who exhibit gross motor instability regardless of any possible contributing factors, such as with Tua Tagovailoa in the Dolphins' Week 3 game against the Bills.

The NFL responded to the NFLPA's statement later Friday afternoon.

"As we have discussed with the NFLPA, we agree that changes to the join NFL-NFLPA protocols are necessary to further enhance player safety," the NFL said in its statement. "We have already spoken to members of the NFL Head, Neck and Spine Committee and the leadership of the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultants and Independent Certified Athletic Trainers who serve as spotters to discuss these likely changes."

Tagovailoa briefly exited the Sept. 25 game against Buffalo in the first half with what the team initially announced as a head injury he sustained following a hit from linebacker Matt Milano, who was flagged for roughing the passer on the play. Once getting up on his feet, Tagovailoa shook his head and stumbled as he began to trot forward before getting taken out of the game. Tagovailoa later returned to play following halftime.

After the Dolphins' 21-19 win, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Tagovailoa suffered a lower-back injury in the first half, which was exacerbated by the hit from Milano, and was the cause of Tagovailoa's stumble.

The NFLPA initiated an investigation into the handling of Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation following the Dolphins' Week 3 win. On Saturday, the NFLPA terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant (UNC) involved in Tagovailoa's concussion check during the Week 3 game against Buffalo, citing a failure to understand his role as the UNC and hostility during the investigation process among the factors contributing to his dismissal.

Tagovailoa then endured a scary collision during last Thursday's game, in which he was slung to the ground by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou. Tagovailoa hit his head on the ground and his arms and hands locked in a fencing response. Tagovailoa remained on the turf for several minutes as trainers attended to him before being taken off the field on a stretcher and then by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to be treated for head and neck injuries.

McDaniel ruled out Tagovailoa on Monday for the team's Week 5 game against the New York Jets due to the concussion that Tagovailoa sustained against the Bengals.

The joint NFL-NFLPA investigation into the application of concussion protocols for the Tagovailoa injury remains ongoing with no resolution imminent, Pelissero reported, per a source.

Related Content

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) doubtful to play vs. Lions

New England quarterback Mac Jones was labeled as doubtful on Friday's injury report ahead of the Patriots' matchup Sunday versus the Lions. Rookie QB Bailey Zappe is in line to play if Jones can't start Sunday.

news

Saints' Andy Dalton expected to start vs. Seahawks with Jameis Winston doubtful; Michael Thomas out

The Saints are rolling with the Red Rifle for a second straight week. Andy Dalton is expected to start at quarterback for New Orleans this weekend when the Saints host the Seahawks, coach Dennis Allen said Friday.

news

Falcons rule out TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) for Week 5 vs. Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons have ruled out tight end Kyle Pitts for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay due to a hamstring injury.

news

Daniel Jones (ankle) off Giants injury report, expected to start vs. Packers in London

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is off the team's injury report after suffering an ankle injury in Week 4. Jones is expected to start in the Giants' game in London versus the Green Bay Packers.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets rookie Sauce Gardner ready to face Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle: 'This is what I dreamed about'

Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner is ready for the biggest challenge of his young career Sunday when Gang Green faces Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and the explosive Dolphins offense.

news

Bears OC Luke Getsy on Justin Fields' league-worst start: 'I don't think he's had a rough month'

Through four games of the 2022 campaign, Justin Fields ranks last in a host of quarterback stats. Despite the struggles, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy chooses to see the positives.

news

Colts owner Jim Irsay on victory over Broncos: 'There is no such thing as an ugly win'

Inexplicably, Indianapolis pulled out the 12-9 overtime victory Thursday night in Denver despite dreadful play on offense. Colts owner Jim Irsay knows his team needs to play better but is thrilled it was to escape with the triumph.

news

Broncos WR KJ Hamler 'could have walked in' on final play in loss to Colts

Denver Broncos receiver KJ Hamler slammed his helmet in frustration following an incomplete pass that sealed the 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Russell Wilson takes blame for Broncos' loss to Colts: 'At the end of the day, I have to be better'

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson placed blame for Denver's 12-9 overtime loss Thursday night the only place he could: on his own shoulders.

news

Colts' Stephon Gilmore on big plays vs. Russell Wilson: 'He kept trying me, so I had to make him pay'

Indianapolis CB Stephon Gilmore intercepted Russell Wilson in the end zone late in regulation and then broke up the quarterback's fourth-down pass in overtime to seal the Colts' 12-9 win over the Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE