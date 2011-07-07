NFLers who might follow in Mackey's groundbreaking footsteps

At 6-4 and 303 pounds, Pouncey is one of those rare players at a position that's often overlooked. The fact he was such a difference maker along a shaky offensive line shows that the only player other than the quarterback who touches the ball on every play can be just as vital to the front as a guard or tackle -- especially in this era where 3-4 nose tackles, such as Green Bay's B.J. Raji and New England's Vince Wilfork, are becoming more dominant.