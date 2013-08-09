NFL Youth Football Fund

Published: Aug 09, 2013 at 12:10 PM

In 1998, the NFL and NFL Players Association (NFLPA) formed the NFL Youth Football Fund (YFF) — a 501(c)(3) non-profit foundation which supports the game at the youth level, promotes positive youth development and ensures the health of football in future generations.

Through the YFF, youngsters have been given the opportunity to learn the game of football, get physically fit, and stay involved in productive after-school activities with adult mentors. The YFF also provides youth football participants with safe and accessible places to play, as well as programs and initiatives that address the importance of proper coaching, health and safety, academic and life skills development.

The scope of YFF support includes formal grant programs, public policy advocacies, curriculum development, and working with USA Football regarding the standardization of policies and procedures. The YFF also endows USA Football.

In addition to providing financial support to USA Football for implementation of player health and safety education and management initiatives for youth, the NFL Youth Football Fund has conducted a variety of health and safety education and awareness programs, outlined below.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers after loss to Jets: Packers need to 'simplify some things' on offense

The Packers' offense couldn't get going during Sunday's disheartening 27-10 loss to the Jets. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters the key could be making things simpler.

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick ties George Halas for second on all-time wins list

With the Patriots' dominant 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Bill Belichick tied legendary Bears coach George Halas for second on the all-time wins list with 324 victories (regular and postseason).

news

2022 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 6 action.

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett exits win over Buccaneers with concussion

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a concussion in the third quarter of Sunday's 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE