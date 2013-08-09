In 1998, the NFL and NFL Players Association (NFLPA) formed the NFL Youth Football Fund (YFF) — a 501(c)(3) non-profit foundation which supports the game at the youth level, promotes positive youth development and ensures the health of football in future generations.
Through the YFF, youngsters have been given the opportunity to learn the game of football, get physically fit, and stay involved in productive after-school activities with adult mentors. The YFF also provides youth football participants with safe and accessible places to play, as well as programs and initiatives that address the importance of proper coaching, health and safety, academic and life skills development.
The scope of YFF support includes formal grant programs, public policy advocacies, curriculum development, and working with USA Football regarding the standardization of policies and procedures. The YFF also endows USA Football.
In addition to providing financial support to USA Football for implementation of player health and safety education and management initiatives for youth, the NFL Youth Football Fund has conducted a variety of health and safety education and awareness programs, outlined below.