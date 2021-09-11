NFL world remembers, pays tribute to 9/11 on social media

Upon the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that forever changed our country, NFL teams paid their respects on social media. Here's a roundup of their tributes.
NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 11
News and notes on injuries and transactions from Saturday of Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
Lions placing LT Taylor Decker on IR following finger surgery
The Detroit Lions are placing left tackle Taylor Decker on injured reserve following finger surgery, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. Decker is now out for at least three weeks.
Eagles sign OT Jordan Mailata to four-year, $64M extension
Jordan Mailata signed a four-year extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, who locked up the offensive tackle for $64 million with a max of $80 million and $40.85 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Steelers' T.J. Watt on weight of being top-paid defender: 'I'm built for this'
Though there were bumps in the road to get there, it all worked out for T.J. Watt and the Steelers. Now, following it up becomes paramount, as Watt will hit the 2021 season with the tag of being the league's top-paid defender.
Panthers OC Joe Brady: 'Christian McCaffrey is ready to be Christian McCaffrey again'
After missing 13 games in 2020, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has the confidence of his offensive coordinator Joe Brady that the Pro Bowl back will return to his phenomenal form.
Nyheim Hines, Colts agree to three-year, $18.6 million extension
Indianapolis isn't done extending its key players. Next up for a new deal: Nyheim Hines. The Colts and Hines have agreed to a three-year, $18.6 million extension, Tom Pelissero reports. The new deal includes $12 million in guaranteed money.
Austin Ekeler (hamstring) returns to practice, questionable for Chargers' game against Washington
Austin Ekeler's status saw an upgrade Friday, but he's still not entirely certain for Sunday. The Chargers running back is questionable for Los Angeles' game against Washington, according to the team's Friday injury report.
Cowboys RT La'el Collins suspended five games for violation of substance-abuse policy
Dallas Cowboys starting offensive tackle La'El Collins has been suspended by the NFL for five games due to violation of the NFL Policy and Program of Substances of Abuse.
Browns WR Odell Beckham (knee) listed as questionable vs. Chiefs
Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) is listed as questionable heading into Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Penei Sewell spending most of practice at left tackle in place of injured Taylor Decker
Taylor Decker's status "doesn't look real good" for Detroit's season-opening game against San Francisco, which means the Lions need to put together a contingency plan.