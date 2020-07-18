Around the NFL

Saturday, Jul 18, 2020 01:30 PM

NFL world mourns passing of civil rights icon John Lewis

NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

lewis tn

A towering figure in the civil rights movement and a guiding light through decades of strife and progress, John Lewis died on Friday. He was 80.

Lewis died following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

A longtime civil rights leader and politician, Lewis was a United States Representative for Georgia's Fifth congressional district from 1987 until his passing. He was the youngest and last survivor the of the Big Six civil rights activists, which was a group led by Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and had a monumental impact on the civil rights movement.

Among many accolades, honorary degrees and recognition from institutions, Lewis was also bestowed the Presidential Medal of Honor.

As the world mourns, so too did many in the NFL. Here are some of their reactions:

Statement from Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank:

"At the passing of a true American icon, I join his family, the city of Atlanta, the state of Georgia and our country in mourning the loss of my dear friend Congressman John Lewis. Freedom fighter are words that were rightly associated with John all his life. It was one of the great honors of my life to be standing at John's side in 2011 when he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his decades of service as a Congressman representing our city and for his heroic courage as one of the 13 original Freedom Riders during the most turbulent years of the civil rights movement. John wore the scars of a brutal 1965 beating he received while leading the history-changing 'Bloody Sunday' march in Selma – to those honored to know him, it was always a reminder that freedom isn't free. John risked his life to end legalized racial segregation and make America a better place for us and future generations. Throughout his 33 years representing Atlanta in Congress, he served as the conscience of that body, reminding us all that democracy is a daily struggle. That's the enduring legacy of one of the most courageous people I ever met. May he rest well and at peace after such a meaningful, purpose-filled life."

Related Content

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) and defensive end Dee Ford (55) celebrate during the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers beat the Packers 37-20. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Can Nick Bosa-led 49ers' first-round front thrive once more?

DeForest Buckner is gone, but Javon Kinlaw is in as the Niners are poised for more success with a quintet of first-rounders leading the way up front. 
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) rushes the edge during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Seattle. The Cardinals defeated the Seahawks, 27-13. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Seahawks defense needs to change downward trend

Last season was the worst for the Seattle defense statistically in the Pete Carroll era. Will the Bobby Wagner-led bunch improve in 2020?
Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey aim to overcome losses under new DC
news

Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey aim to overcome losses under new DC

With two superstars leading the way, new Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley will look to succeed despite myriad free-agent losses.
NFL training camp set to start as scheduled
news

NFL training camp set to start as scheduled

Training camp will commence Monday for Texans, Chiefs rookies and get underway in full force with veterans reporting on July 28.
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
news

Jordan Howard joined Dolphins to be part of 'turnaround'

Helping Miami become a winner is what drew running back Jordan Howard to signing with the team: "I felt like we're turning things around down here, I just wanted to be a part of that. I was part of a turnaround in Chicago, so I embrace those type of things."
Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
news

Texans WR Kenny Stills' felony charge from protest dropped

Jefferson County attorney Mike O'Connell is dismissing felony charges brought against Texans WR Kenny Stills and other protestors who were arrested at Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron's home earlier this week. His misdemeanor charges remain.
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs after the catch followed by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during an NFL football AFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday, January 13, 2019 in Foxborough. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
news

Playing 'somewhere else' drove Rob Gronkowski's return

Buccaneers' All-Pro tight end says there was no plan between he and Tom Brady, just a curiosity to play with a different team after nine seasons with the Patriots.
NFL owners discuss protocols amid hopes of 'full regular season'
news

NFL owners discuss protocols amid hopes of 'full regular season'

With report dates creeping closer, the NFL completed a conference call Friday with its 32 member clubs to keep all involved updated on the latest related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the start of the 2020 season.
Scott Pioli proposes NFL teams give employees Election Day off 
news

Scott Pioli proposes NFL teams give employees Election Day off 

NFL Network analyst and longtime league executive Scott Pioli recently suggested on an NFL Network roundtable that NFL teams should make Election Day a paid day off for non-essential employees.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green practices before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
news

A.J. Green signs tag, will report to Bengals camp on time

The No. 2 receiver in Bengals receiving history is returning to Cincinnati for 2020. A.J. Green signed his franchise tag tender and will report to camp on time.
New York Jets offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) blocks during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday Nov. 10, 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets defeated the Giants 34-27. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Cardinals sign veteran offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum

The Arizona Cardinals bolstered their offensive line depth prior to training camp. The team announced Friday it signed veteran offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL