NFL working with players, teams on social justice initiative

Published: Dec 01, 2017 at 09:25 AM

The NFL is committing $90 million to a new social justice initiative that supports efforts and programs to combat social inequality.

In a memo sent to all 32 teams Friday, the league said it plans to work closely with players, teams and other groups in the new and expanded community improvement program. The NFL Foundation will contribute $3 million in initial funding for the program.

In a separate memo sent to team community relations directors, Anna Isaacson, the NFL's senior vice president of social responsibility, stated the three-segment initiative will include input from players and team owners. A committee comprised equally of players and owners will make a more thorough presentation of the overall plan at the Annual League Meeting in March.

"Social justice may mean different things to different people and organizations," Isaacson wrote. "The NFL's work will encompass programs and initiatives that reduce barriers to opportunity, with a priority on supporting improvements in education, community/police relations and our criminal justice system. Additional focus areas include poverty, racial equality and workforce development."

The initiative comes in response to player demonstrations during the national anthem before games. NFL owners and players, who formed the Players Coalition, met during the Fall League Meeting in October to discuss social issues important to players. The Players Coalition, which was co-founded by Malcolm Jenkins and Anquan Boldin earlier this year, has worked closely with the NFL to address those issues.

"What the NFL has done is a good first step -- it's not going to solve the massive problems we have in our cities and states across this country, but it's a start," Jenkins wrote in a letter obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Steve Wyche on Sunday.

"We are pleased to have developed a new initiative that focuses on creating meaningful solutions to improve our communities," NFL Chief Operating Officer Tod Leiweke wrote in his memo to the teams. "In developing this plan, we have taken the lead from our players and are honored to join them in this work."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW