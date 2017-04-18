Around the NFL

NFL won't punish Aqib Talib for shooting involvement

Published: Apr 18, 2017 at 06:45 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Aqib Talib will not be punished for allegedly shooting himself.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the NFL informed the Pro Bowl cornerback, his agent and the Denver Broncos that no fine or suspension will be handed down stemming from a Dallas shooting incident last June, per an NFL source.

Talib told The Denver Post he was relieved he wouldn't be punished by the league.

"It was an honest mistake," Talib told the newspaper. "I wasn't doing anything wrong and I'm glad I didn't get punished twice because the incident itself was punishment."

The league's letter reminded Talib of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy and firearm policy.

There were no allegations that Talib used an illegal firearm. The 31-year-old cornerback, though, must also provide the NFL with a list of all firearms he currently owns along with documentation verifying that Talib has completed an approved firearms safety course, per Rapoport.

Talib was released from the hospital in June after suffering a gunshot wound to his right calf. Dallas police filed no charges against the Broncos star after concluding that Talib shot himself in the leg.

The veteran cover man is entering the fourth year of a six-year, $57 million pact he signed in 2014. Talib is coming off a sensational season that saw him finish the campaign as the NFL's second-ranked cornerback, per Pro Football Focus, just behind teammate Chris Harris Jr.

The Broncos can't afford to lose him in the rough-and-tumble AFC West, leaving Tuesday's decision as a sigh of relief for Denver.

