NFL won't fine Redskins' Brandon Meriweather; he regrets remarks

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- USA Today reported that the NFL won't discipline Washington Redskins safety Brandon Meriweather, who made inflammatory statements about injuring opposing players' knees following his return from a one-game suspension.
- However, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said Thursday that Meriweather regrets his remarks, ESPN.com reported.
- BaltimoreRavens.com reported how defensive tackle Haloti Ngata sang during his second annual Haloti Ngata Family Foundation Luau on Tuesday.
- The Spectrum in St. George, Utah, reported how flag football has been booming in popularity in this community.
- The UCLA Newsroom reported on a UCLA brain injury expert who is co-authoring a national study on sports concussions among children.
- The Austin Chronicle reported that Texas' University Interscholastic League, the governing body for high school athletics within the state, requires no licensed medical professionals to be on the sidelines for high school football games.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor