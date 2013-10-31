NFL won't fine Redskins' Brandon Meriweather; he regrets remarks

Published: Oct 31, 2013 at 04:50 AM

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • However, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said Thursday that Meriweather regrets his remarks, ESPN.com reported.
  • The UCLA Newsroom reported on a UCLA brain injury expert who is co-authoring a national study on sports concussions among children.
  • The Austin Chronicle reported that Texas' University Interscholastic League, the governing body for high school athletics within the state, requires no licensed medical professionals to be on the sidelines for high school football games.
  • Helio reported on a study that said young athletes have a high rate of lower back pain injury.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

