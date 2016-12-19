NFL won't fine Ezekiel Elliott for leaping into kettle

Zeke was flagged for the celebration. The attention for the Salvation Army was worth the penalty for the owner.
"I think the Salvation Army should give him the highest award," Jones said after the game, via ESPN. "My dream would be for the NFL to really fine me a lot of money and I'll take them to the Supreme Court and we'll get the Salvation Army more attention than anybody can get them. So let's go."
Not to rain on Jones' parade, but there will be no fine.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the NFL will not fine Elliott for leaping into the kettle. The NFL later confirmed the decision not to slap the rookie with a reprimand.
While Jones loved the publicity for his favorite charity, Jason Garrett played Grinch after the game.
"Well, he shouldn't have done it. I thought it was creative, but he shouldn't have done it," the coach said. "You know that's how the league is going to rule on those things.
"You have to understand what's legal and what's not legal. You can jump into the stands in Green Bay, but you can't jump into a Salvation Army bucket in Dallas. You've got to be careful about snow angels. All of these different things that we do. So we have to be more mindful of that. I've got to coach that better."
The Cowboys special teams stuffed Josh Huff's return short of the 25-yard-line on the ensuing kickoff. So even the penalty didn't harm Dallas. That's what we call a 'win-win-win.'