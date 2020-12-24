NFL wish list: Biggest needs for 11 teams already eliminated from playoffs

Biggest wish: Roster repair





It is too easy to point to a new quarterback as New England's biggest need in 2021. While the team needs better production and performance from the position, the Patriots' issues extend far beyond QB. This is a team in desperate need of a talent infusion at nearly every marquee spot. From the offensive line to the receiving corps to the defensive front, the Patriots need to upgrade the speed, athleticism and playmaking ability all over the roster. And it is a massive project that will require New England to devote significant draft capital and free-agent dollars to pull it off. Although we've never before seen Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick go nuts on a shopping spree during their two-plus decades together, it is time for the Pats to reconsider their budgetary restraints to fix a roster that is unable to compete with their division rivals.