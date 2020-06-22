Monday, Jun 22, 2020 01:56 PM

NFL wins League Humanitarian of Year Award at ESPYS

The National Football League was awarded the League Humanitarian of the Year Award during the ESPYS on Sunday.

The honor "recognizes a professional sports league's programmatic and philanthropic investments and its work for strategically engaging with athletes, teams and business partners to create positive impact in communities," per ESPN.

The NFL earned the award for its work with Huddle For 100 and its Draft-A-Thon and related COVID-19 relief efforts.

Huddle For 100 was a league volunteer initiative in celebration of the NFL's 100th season with a goal of more than 100 million minutes served. Through Feb. 2020, 397,253,630 volunteer minutes were served from 1,020,846 volunteers, which equated to a value of more than $168.36 million.

The NFL family has collective raised more than $100 million for COVID-19 relief, and the league's star-studded Draft-A-Thon raised funds and awareness for COVID-19 relief.

Related Content

Former NFL running back LaDainian Tomlinson delivers his speech during an induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)
news

A call for more NFL stars to speak up, ignite action for social causes

In retirement, LaDainian Tomlinson has dedicated himself to creating real change. But with regret of not doing enough during his NFL career, the Hall of Fame running back calls for more players to speak up and ignite action for social causes in the prime of their careers.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott watches against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

Dak Prescott signs franchise tag tender with Cowboys

Dak Prescott signed his franchise tag tender on Monday and is locked in for the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys. 
State of the Franchise: Pressure on Cowboys, McCarthy to win it all
news

State of the Franchise: Pressure on Cowboys, McCarthy to win it all

Can Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy make good on the promise of the Cowboys' Super Bowl-caliber roster? Adam Rank checks in on a franchise facing sky-high expectations.
Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Matt Skura looks on as he warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Ravens, 33-28. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

John Harbaugh: Matt Skura's recovery from knee injury 'remarkable'

The Ravens escaped last season with few big injuries other than center Matt Skura, but coach John Harbaugh was brimming with excitement on his quick recovery.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL