NFL wins League Humanitarian of Year Award at ESPYS

The National Football League was awarded the League Humanitarian of the Year Award during the ESPYS on Sunday.

The honor "recognizes a professional sports league's programmatic and philanthropic investments and its work for strategically engaging with athletes, teams and business partners to create positive impact in communities," per ESPN.

The NFL earned the award for its work with Huddle For 100 and its Draft-A-Thon and related COVID-19 relief efforts.

Huddle For 100 was a league volunteer initiative in celebration of the NFL's 100th season with a goal of more than 100 million minutes served. Through Feb. 2020, 397,253,630 volunteer minutes were served from 1,020,846 volunteers, which equated to a value of more than $168.36 million.