NFL wins eight Sports Emmy Awards

The National Football League won eight Sports Emmy Awards on Tuesday for its work across NFL Films, NFL Network, NFL Marketing and Mundo NFL.

NFL Films won five Sports Emmy Awards, highlighted by the Outstanding Sports Documentary Series: Serialized category with Quarterback -- the first Sports Emmy win for the Netflix series. For the second consecutive year, NFL Films took home a win in the Outstanding Sports Writing: Long Form category with Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East. Additional wins for NFL Films included Outstanding Sports Feature: Long Form (NFL Films Presents: Tim Green – A Voice Reclaimed), Outstanding Sports Audio/Sound: Post-Produced (Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills) and Outstanding Sports Open/Tease (America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys).

With five wins, NFL Films increased its total to 146 Sports Emmy Awards in the company's history.