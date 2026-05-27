NFL wins eight Sports Emmy Awards

The National Football League won eight Sports Emmy Awards on Tuesday for its work across NFL Films, NFL Network, NFL Marketing and Mundo NFL.
NFL Films won five Sports Emmy Awards, highlighted by the Outstanding Sports Documentary Series: Serialized category with Quarterback -- the first Sports Emmy win for the Netflix series. For the second consecutive year, NFL Films took home a win in the Outstanding Sports Writing: Long Form category with Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East. Additional wins for NFL Films included Outstanding Sports Feature: Long Form (NFL Films Presents: Tim Green – A Voice Reclaimed), Outstanding Sports Audio/Sound: Post-Produced (Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills) and Outstanding Sports Open/Tease (America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys).
With five wins, NFL Films increased its total to 146 Sports Emmy Awards in the company's history.
The NFL's Marketing team earned a win in the Outstanding Public Service Content: Sports category for the second consecutive year -- and for the third time in the last four years -- with Super Bowl LX: Champion.
Following is a complete list of the NFL's Sports Emmy Awards:
Outstanding Sports Documentary Series: Serialized
Quarterback (Netflix/NFL Films/Omaha Productions/2PM Productions)
Outstanding Sports Feature: Long Form
NFL Films Presents: Tim Green – A Voice Reclaimed (FS1/NFL Films)
Outstanding Sports Writing: Long Form
Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East (HBO Max/NFL Films)
Outstanding Sports Audio/Sound: Post-Produced
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills (HBO Max/NFL Films)
Outstanding Sports Open/Tease
America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys (Netflix/Skydance Sports/NFL Films/Stardust Frames Productions)
Outstanding Public Service Content: Sports
Super Bowl LX: Champion (NFL/72andSunny/Morton Jankel Zander, Inc.)
Outstanding Sports Personality: Event Analyst
Greg Olsen (FOX/NFL Network)
Outstanding Sports Feature Story in Spanish
Mundo Originals: Los Colores del Istmo (Mundo NFL/SWAY/Cobra Films)