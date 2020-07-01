NFL will not hold supplemental draft in 2020

The supplemental draft is off.

The NFL informed clubs it will not conduct a supplemental draft this year, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the decision.

Under the collective bargaining agreement, the NFL may elect to hold a supplemental draft, but given the current conditions due to COVID-19, and after discussions with the NFL Management Council Executive Committee, the decision was made not to hold one in 2020, Pelissero added.

Prospective supplemental draft picks will not be free agents, but can enter the 2021 NFL Draft instead, Pelissero reported.

The NFL's supplemental draft allows teams to bid on players who, for various reasons, had their college eligibility affected and did not enter the regular spring draft. Teams bid the following year's draft picks on eligible players. The club submitting the highest pick is granted that player, forfeiting the corresponding pick in the coming year's spring draft.