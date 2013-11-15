NFL will consider providing more protection rules for quarterbacks

This season there has been more concern than ever for the safety of quarterbacks. So far, almost two dozen backup quarterbacks have played. The majority of those backups have entered the game because of injuries to starters.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that the NFL is looking to expand protection for quarterbacks when the NFL Competition Committee starts looking at player safety rules for the 2014 season.
The report noted that teams that are struggling are the same ones that have gone through at least two quarterbacks this season.
The NCAA also is considering tougher penalties for hits on quarterbacks. NCAA coordinator of officiating Rogers Redding told NFL Evolution in a Q&A published this week that college football could pass a rule this offseason to better protect quarterbacks from getting hit in the legs.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor