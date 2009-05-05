NFL will celebrate 50th anniversary season of American Football League

On Sept. 14, ESPN will host a Monday Night Football doubleheader that will be part of the NFL's celebration of the 50th anniversary season of the AFL. The first game (7 p.m. ET) will pit the Bills against the Patriots, the decade's winningest team (102-42 since 2000), in Foxborough, Mass. The nightcap (10:15 p.m. ET) will be an AFC West showdown as the Raiders host the three-time defending division champion Chargers.