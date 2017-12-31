NFL Wild Card Weekend schedule set

Wild Card Weekend is set ... and it will feature a marquee matchup in Los Angeles in prime time Saturday night.
The NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams will host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC, the league announced Sunday night.
Here is the complete playoff schedule:
Wild Card Weekend
Saturday, Jan. 6
Sunday, Jan. 7
Divisional Round
Saturday, Jan. 13
Kansas City/Tennessee/Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 14
Championship Sunday
Sunday, Jan. 21
AFC Championship Game, 3 p.m. ET (CBS)
NFC Championship Game, 6:30 p.m. ET (FOX)