NFL Wild Card Weekend game picks: Road teams ready to roll

Kansas City continues its white-hot streak, taking down the Texans in front of their home crowd. Houston has fared well in these wild-card home games in the past, toppling the Bengals in the 2011 and 2012 postseasons. But Cincy committed significant turnovers in those contests, the likes of which I don't think we'll see from this Chiefs team. Kansas City, despite uncharacteristically turning the ball over twice vs. the Raiders last week , still has just 15 giveaways on the season (second-fewest in the NFL). Even if K.C. does cough up the ball, the rejuvenated defense -- with a healthier Justin Houston , resurgent Tamba Hali and improved Dee Ford -- should be able to hold the fort.

There has been much banter regarding the Texans being the caboose, the weak link, the overused pun of the playoff field. Whatever. Let's celebrate the fact that Bill O'Brien has gotten to this point despite the fact that he got a grand total of 163 rushing yards this season from one of the best all-around backs in the game (Arian Foster, who logged just four games due to injuries). Once again, Alfred Blue, Jonathan Grimes, Chris Polk and Akeem Hunt (Who? An undrafted rookie from Purdue ...) will be relied upon to provide balance for Brian Hoyer. They gained 160 yards against the Jags' defense in Week 17. Uh, this ain't Jacksonville they're facing. The Chiefs have allowed a scant 13.5 points per game over the last 12. And since their Week 9 bye, the Texans have yielded ... 13.5 points per game. Can you say "defensive slugfest"? Thinking Hoyer turns it over, spotting Kansas City six points. #KCvsHOU