NFL wild-card stats and records: Henry's historic dominance

» John Brown threw a 16-yard pass TD to Josh Allen on the first drive of the Bills' loss to the Texans. He also found Devin Singletary for a 28-yard pass TD in the Bills' Week 13 win over the Cowboys. Brown is the third wide receiver since 2010 with at least two pass TDs in a season (including playoffs). He joined Antwaan Randle El (two in 2010) and Odell Beckham Jr. (two in 2018) as the only players to do so.