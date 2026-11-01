NFL Week 8 what to watch: Generational rivals, powerhouse clashes and season-defining stakes

Pressure is mounting as NFL teams race toward the season's midway point.

Coaching hot seats have intensified, and front-office phones won't stop ringing as general managers seek deals that will solve areas of weakness. Front-runners have started to distinguish themselves, while time is running out for teams off to sluggish starts.

Week 8 kicked off with the Green Bay Packers holding on to beat the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field. Sunday's slate features eight games in the 1 p.m. ET window and three in the 4 o'clock hour before a prime-time NFC East showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders in the nation's capital. Game action wraps up Monday night when the Seattle Seahawks host the Chicago Bears.

Here's what to watch in Week 8 across the NFL.

(Teams on bye: Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers)

Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen

It's a showdown between winners of three of the past seven NFL MVPs as Lamar Jackson (2019, 2023) and Josh Allen (2024) lead their respective teams against one another Sunday in Buffalo.

Beyond featuring two of this generation's elite quarterbacks, the game also pits two franchises saddled with annual Super Bowl expectations and deeply familiar with postseason disappointment. After falling short once again last season, both teams made head-coaching changes. Buffalo promoted Joe Brady from offensive coordinator to replace nine-year veteran Sean McDermott, while Baltimore hired former defensive assistant Jesse Minter (2017-20) to replace John Harbaugh after his 18 seasons at the helm.

No one feels the weight of expectations more than Jackson and Allen, who have spent most of their careers chasing three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes -- only to fall short in their quests for their first Lombardi Trophies.

These 2018 NFL Draft classmates have faced each other five times during the regular season, with Jackson winning three of those meetings. Allen, however, owns a 2-0 record against Jackson and the Ravens in the postseason.

Neither has advanced past the conference championship as their teams and fans enter each year wondering, "Is this the year?"

The hosting Bills (5-1) boast the NFL's best scoring offense with 32.8 points per game, but its defense allows 28.5, the league's third-worst mark. Still, Allen and his teammates have managed to overcome that weakness and look like AFC East favorites once again.

Baltimore enters Sunday's matchup on a two-game losing streak but eagerly welcomes back Jackson, who missed the past three games with a high-ankle sprain. The Ravens hope Jackson can reignite an offense that has managed to score just 23 points in the last two contests combined.

Entering the season, many tabbed this game as a potential playoff preview. For now, Baltimore has ground to cover to force its way back into the postseason race. At 4-3, the Ravens are last in the AFC North and ninth in the AFC.

(Ravens at Bills, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Lions and Vikings, oh my!

What happens when the NFC's highest-powered offense clashes with the league's most dominant defense? We're about to find out.

On Sunday, a Detroit Lions attack that averages 30.7 points per game faces a Minnesota Vikings defense that has allowed 74 points all season. Minnesota (6-0) remains the only undefeated team, while Detroit (4-2) has won two straight games.

The Vikings had the Lions' number last season, winning both matchups and holding them below their usual offensive output in each game. Prior to the 2025 campaign, Detroit had won five straight and six of the last seven.

One of the most intriguing elements surrounding the Vikings and their perfect record involves the fact they're winning games despite fielding an offense that has struggled to score points while battling injuries and getting acclimated to offseason acquisition Kyler Murray playing quarterback.

Minnesota is bottom 10 in the league in total yards, passing yards and points. It ranks 12th with 119.3 rushing yards per game as coach Kevin O'Connell remains committed to balance, and Murray has directed game-winning drives in his past two games. Still, the Vikings could need more than their average of 20.8 points to beat the Lions.

Detroit's success could hinge on its ability to deal with Minnesota's pass rush. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores dials up the blitz more than anyone, and his unit ranks tied for second in the league with 21 sacks. But Lions quarterback Jared Goff typically does well against the blitz, boasting a completion percentage of 70.6 and eight touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 136.4 this season, per Pro Football Focus.

(Vikings at Lions, 1 p.m. ET, Fox)

AFC West challengers

The Denver Broncos ended the Kansas City Chiefs' nine-straight AFC West titles last season. Denver claimed its first division crown since 2025 thanks to a dominant defense and a season of growth for then-sophomore quarterback Bo Nix, along with capitalizing on an injury-plagued year for Kansas City.

The Chiefs have quickly rebounded, however, opening the year with a 5-0 record and leading the AFC West again.

Kansas City is coming off its first loss of the season after the Seattle Seahawks thumped them 20-3 last Sunday night. A usually high-powered offense wilted under the pressure of Seattle's defensive attack, and Patrick Mahomes and co. never reached the red zone. Will they bounce back this week, rediscovering effectiveness in the ground game and on third downs?

Or will they struggle against another aggressive defense in Denver? Vance Joseph's unit has given up its fair share of yards (349.0 per game), but the Broncos buckle down when it comes to scoring, holding opponents to just 20.1 points per game (seventh fewest).

Kansas City's defense also had an uncharacteristically bad day last week in Seattle. The Chiefs will try to return to the form that has seen them limit opponents to just 99.5 rushing yards and 17.2 points per game. Nix has struggled with consistency in Year 3. He's averaging just 181.6 passing yards while completing just 59.2 percent of his passes a year after averaging 231.2 yards and completing 63.4 percent of his passes.

Denver's offense has displayed gradual improvement after a slow start to the season. Sean Payton reclaimed play-calling duties from Davis Webb, and the Broncos have won three straight, including against the Seahawks in Week 6.

Payton will engage in a chess match with Andy Reid and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on Sunday, attempting to extend his team's winning streak in hopes of making things interesting in the division.

(Chiefs at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Desperate times in the NFC East

When it comes to mounting frustrations and pressure, coaches Nick Sirianni and Dan Quinn can relate. Very little has gone right for Sirianni and his Philadelphia Eagles, who have found themselves hampered by injuries to key starters, slowly developing offensive cohesion and defensive regression. Similarly, Quinn's Commanders have suffered costly losses while also being hampered by injuries, poor execution and questionable coaching decisions.

After blowing a golden opportunity for a win against the New York Giants and seeing his team fail to dig its way out of a hole against San Francisco, Quinn has little margin for error. First-year play caller David Blough oversees a mediocre offense. Rookie coordinator Daronte Jones leads a defense that can't get off the field, yielding 354.5 yards and 28.7 points per game. In a desperation move, the defensive-minded Quinn hired longtime coordinator Steve Wilks to help Jones and him cure the unit's ills.

Eagles backup quarterback Tanner McKee seemingly gives Washington (1-4-1) an opportunity to build momentum, but Quinn's team has repeatedly found ways to beat itself, so that's no sure bet.

Just as banged up and nearly as undisciplined, Philadelphia enters this game with a 2-5 record. With McKee running an offense that has yet to have its full collection of weapons on the field consistently, the Eagles may struggle to score. That will heighten the importance of their defense executing up to its potential. The secondary continues to struggle, but Washington lost Terry McLaurin to season-ending knee surgery, and Stefon Diggs is questionable with an injury as well.

Defensive linemen Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis will look to set the tone in the trenches and pressure Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels a week after quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys carved them up for three touchdown passes and 38 points.

(Eagles at Commanders, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

NFC heavyweight bout

The Seahawks appeared to have regained their championship form when they dispatched the Chiefs last week. Next up, one of their leading challengers for NFC supremacy: the Chicago Bears.

In games quarterback Caleb Williams has started and finished, Ben Johnson's offense has averaged 40.0 points and 441.6 yards per game, and now the coach and his players aim to continue their quest to go down as the most prolific offense in NFL history.

Seattle will present a great test for the Bears, as coach Mike Macdonald's defense has limited opponents to just 17.9 points and 233.9 yards per game while racking up 12 takeaways (tied for second most in the NFL). Two of the game's brightest minds, Johnson and Macdonald, should deliver a fascinating and entertaining coaching chess match.

Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold turned in his sharpest performance of the season in Week 7, completing 20 of 28 passes for 257 yards, a touchdown and an interception against a talented Kansas City defense, and he'll look to carry that momentum into this matchup after a roller-coaster start to the season.

However, Chicago's defense just got a big boost in the form of four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, whom Chicago acquired from the Tennessee Titans in a blockbuster trade Thursday. Chicago already boasts a top-10 scoring defense, but Simmons' presence should make the Bears even more dominant in the trenches.

It's only Week 8, but this prime-time matchup should have a playoff feel to it.

(Bears at Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.