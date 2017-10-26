NFL Week 8 game picks: Seahawks > Texans; Cowboys stay hot

I wanted to write 38-28, 49ers. Which, you may or may not recall, was the score of that famous game at the Vet where the Joe Montana-led Niners came back from a 28-17 fourth-quarter deficit. Montana got pummeled that day. On that really cruddy Vet turf, which felt like concrete with your Aunt's rug from 1953 draped over it. (You know, when the rug has had so many Hot Wheels run over it that the material is paper thin in spots. Yea, the Vet was worse, with spots that looked like dried-up, green Silly Putty.) At least C.J. Beathard will get faceplanted in the well-kept surface they sport at the Linc. The Eagles' offense will fly (again). Those guys are sporting a 50.5 percent conversion rate on third down, best in the league. And their time of possession is 33:43, second in the league. When Carson Wentz and company get into the red zone, they come out successful 65.2 percent of the time, good for third in the league.