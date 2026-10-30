NFL Week 8 fantasy sleepers: QB Sam Darnold, RB Rico Dowdle, WR Ja'Kobi Lane among upside plays

Fantasy football is a lot like trick-or-treating.

Oftentimes, you put together what you think is an excellent costume -- like having a great draft on paper -- only to realize that it’s falling apart at the seams, akin to fantasy busts and injuries.

Some candies are can't-miss classics. Jahmyr Gibbs is M&M's. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is Snickers. Josh Allen is KitKat. Others leave a little to be desired. But every year, there’s a candy that’s handed out at one or two houses that wiggles down to the bottom of your pillow case. You don't initially notice it amidst all the Twix and Mars bars, but once you find it, you're pleasantly surprised enough to go buy more from the store. For me, back in my Halloween heyday, that candy was Milk Duds. No, I won’t apologize.

These sleepers are that proverbial candy of your choice. They might not be Reese's Peanut Butter Cups or Milky Ways. But they’ll do enough to satisfy you over Halloween weekend -- and perhaps beyond!

NOTE: All statistics come courtesy of Next Gen Stats, unless otherwise noted.