NFL Week 8 fantasy sleepers: QB Sam Darnold, RB Rico Dowdle, WR Ja'Kobi Lane among upside plays
Fantasy football is a lot like trick-or-treating.
Oftentimes, you put together what you think is an excellent costume -- like having a great draft on paper -- only to realize that it’s falling apart at the seams, akin to fantasy busts and injuries.
Some candies are can't-miss classics. Jahmyr Gibbs is M&M's. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is Snickers. Josh Allen is KitKat. Others leave a little to be desired. But every year, there’s a candy that’s handed out at one or two houses that wiggles down to the bottom of your pillow case. You don't initially notice it amidst all the Twix and Mars bars, but once you find it, you're pleasantly surprised enough to go buy more from the store. For me, back in my Halloween heyday, that candy was Milk Duds. No, I won’t apologize.
These sleepers are that proverbial candy of your choice. They might not be Reese's Peanut Butter Cups or Milky Ways. But they’ll do enough to satisfy you over Halloween weekend -- and perhaps beyond!
NOTE: All statistics come courtesy of Next Gen Stats, unless otherwise noted.
QUARTERBACKS
Darnold’s play has been spooky since his productive return to the lineup in Week 3. He scored nearly 30 points against Washington, but has just over 46 in the four games since, making him the QB24 in that span. Interceptions are being handed out like candy at the doorstep on Halloween -- he's tied for the league lead with eight this season.
But if any defense is an antidote for ailing quarterbacks lately, it’s Chicago’s. Each of the last three QBs to face the Bears have gone over 23 points with eight total touchdowns against just one interception. Only the Giants have allowed more points to the position in that span, and it’s not by much (75.62 for CHI, 75.74 for NYG). While the blockbuster acquisition of Jeffery Simmons undoubtedly helps the Bears' cause, I'm expecting another big night for the Darnold-JSN connection. As long as Sam protects the ball, it should lead to his best fantasy day in a month.
I don’t know about you guys, but I think some of the best scary movies involve some level of revenge. Just something about the catharsis of bouncing back after facing adversity. Some would call that ... not writing back.
Smith hasn’t been the scariest foe for opposing defenses, but he has exploited favorable matchups with his two 20-point games coming against the Lions and Dolphins. The Raiders started strong this season, but each of the last five QBs they’ve played has scored at least 17 points, with their average coming out to a whopping 23.2 points per game. Only the Cardinals have given up more fantasy points to the position in that span. Las Vegas ranks last in several metrics since Week 3, including passing touchdowns allowed. Geno has all the ingredients for a gnarly brew against his old crew.
RUNNING BACKS
Sometimes, the most daunting adversaries come in pairs. The twins from The Shining. Billy and Stu in Scream. And, of course, the Steelers’ backfield. Both Dowdle and his running mate, Jaylen Warren, have been plenty productive since the former returned from injury two weeks ago -- Warren has 26.5 points in that span, while Dowdle has 22.5. And they’ve both been involved: Warren, the starter, only has 12 more total touches over the last two games.
Dowdle has simply been more involved as a pass catcher with nine receptions to Warren’s five in the past fortnight. Rico had six grabs in Week 7 alone, helping him average more fantasy points per touch (0.9 to 0.72) and opportunity (0.87 to 0.66) than Jaylen since Week 6. I’m not necessarily saying Dowdle will post the higher score, but his numbers will look plenty good against a defense that let Tony Pollard rack up 36.5 fantasy points last week.
In his first game back from a thumb injury, Mason was Minnesota’s clear RB1 with 35 snaps, 15 touches and 68 yards to Aaron Jones’ 15, 9 and 26, respectively. Jones did leave midway through the fourth quarter with a knee injury, which also kept him out of Wednesday’s practice, though he did return in a limited capacity on Thursday.
In any case, as is seemingly the story every week in the sleepers column, I must reiterate that any and all players are startable against Detroit's defense. The Lions were solid against the run last week, but I think the Losers Club from It could limit the Packers’ rushing attack. There should be plenty of opportunities for Mason to produce as a rusher and receiver in this matchup.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Do you hear that? The Children of the Corn are coming. Of course, I’m talking about the rookie crop of wide receivers, which has seemingly come to life; four of the eight-highest scoring games from first-year WRs in 2026 came last week. One of those was KC Concepcion, who was listed right here seven days ago. So, let’s keep it going with Lane, who has stepped into the WR2 role behind Zay Flowers since his return from injured reserve.
The numbers haven’t been gaudy, but he has the second-most targets (10) and catches (7) on the team in the last two weeks. Now, he gets Lamar Jackson back throwing him the ball on Sunday. And playing the Bills defense as a WR is like being a werewolf at twilight on a full moon. Buffalo has allowed a league-high 42.3 points per game to WRs, including nine double-digit performances in just six games. Sounds like a Thriller waiting to happen for Lane and company.
If I hopped in a time machine, traveled back to the day it was initially reported that Arizona was finalizing a trade of Marvin Harrison Jr. and asked myself, “Which Cardinals wide receiver will have the most fantasy points in the next three weeks?” ... I never would have imagined it’d be Bourne. But he has 25.6 points since then, while Michael Wilson has 25.08. They both have 22 targets in that span, but Bourne has a 25.0% target rate to Wilson’s 18.2%. Bourne has simply been a more reliable outlet for Jacoby Brissett.
So, I’ll gladly ride that wave into a matchup with a Dallas defense that can be compared to that one house in the neighborhood with the unguarded bowl of candy on the doorstep. It's a bonanza! Dallas has allowed 1.87 points per target to wide receivers, the fourth-most in football. Sounds like a winning formula for a player eating up targets like they’re Skittles.
TIGHT END
Scary Terry McLaurin can’t frighten defenses anymore after his season-ending knee injury, so someone in Washington has to step up and assume his mantle. There’s plenty of reason to believe it’ll be Okonkwo. Since Jayden Daniels’ return from injury in Week 5, Okonkwo leads the Commanders with 61 routes, 13 targets, 11 catches and 129 yards. Two of his six double-digit fantasy games since the start of last season came in his last two outings.
Philadelphia’s defense might have been nightmare fuel for the rest of the NFC East over the last few years, but that reign of terror could be coming to a close with five straight losses punctuated by a home splattering last Monday night. I didn’t see a lot of fight in that outing with a whopping 0.34 EPA per dropback allowed, the unit's worst performance under coordinator Vic Fangio. Daniels, Okonkwo and the Washington offense should be the scary ones under the lights in Landover.
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DEFENSES
Yes, Baker Mayfield returned last week, playing his first game since dislocating his thumb in Week 3, but he threw just 11 passes. Tampa Bay called runs on 81.7% of their plays -- that’s the second-highest rate in the last decade, only trailing the time Mac Jones threw three passes for the Patriots in the winter elements in Buffalo five years ago.
So Mayfield being back doesn’t move the needle for me. The Bucs got away with being run-heavy against a porous Panthers run defense, but Atlanta ranks in the top 10 in EPA per carry (-0.16), explosive run rate (7.9%) and stuff rate (20.1%) against RBs. Tampa Bay has allowed the second-most points per game to opposing D/STs (8.6) this season, and I can see that average increasing after this one.
I know what you’re thinking. I’ve bashed the Lions' defense throughout the season, including earlier in this very column! But sometimes, you have to see the other side. This is purely a matchup play with the current state of the Vikings' offense.
Minnesota has scored nine offensive touchdowns this year, which is tied with the Chargers for the fewest in the league (one team is undefeated, the other is winless; football is a funny sport sometimes). The Vikings' 36.1% success rate only ranks above the Broncos, and their 9.0% sack rate is the third-highest in the league, even with a shifty quarterback in Kyler Murray. The Vikes are 6-0 in spite of their offense, not because of it, and even if they win this game, it’ll be with their defense, as is always the case. Not to mention, the Lions D/ST quietly has 13.0 points over its last two games. Detroit can adequately produce in this spot.