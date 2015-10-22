NFL Week 7 game picks: Patriots, Panthers maintain perfection

The Texans keep it close early, but Miami will go on a 20-3 run and put the game away. Once again, it will be the defense that leads the charge for the Dolphins, capitalizing on the sheer joy of seeing Brian Hoyer on the schedule. OK, maybe that's not fair -- Hoyer was solid against the Jags. Still, pretty convenient for Miami to be able to make a coaching change on a bye week with the Titans and Texans on the impending sked. The real test for Dan Campbell will come after, as the Dolphins are set to play four of the following five games on the road, starting in Foxborough. As for Houston, we've yet to see the J.J. Watt- Jadeveon Clowney duo get much going. Cam Heyward has been a more dominant defensive lineman than Watt thus far, while Clowney isn't taking quarterbacks down. The pressures are there, the sacks aren't. #HOUvsMIA