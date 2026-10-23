NFL Week 7 fantasy sleepers: Broncos QB Bo Nix, Jets TE Kenyon Sadiq among sneaky-good options

Every week can go any which way in the fantasy sleepers column.

In Week 5, my 10 nominees combined for 68.14 points, making it the worst-performing group of sleepers of the season. Never good to lead readers astray like that.

Last week, my sleeper picks got off the mat and totaled 122.12 fantasy points, which was the highest output of the still-young year. That felt like Thor reclaiming his hammer in Avengers: Endgame.

The moral of the story is that booms and busts are part of the fantasy experience -- for the likes of us writers, too. As we approach the halfway mark of fantasy regular seasons, finding those booms in the unlikeliest of places is my top imperative. No one is a fantasy-playoff lock yet, and the season is far from over, so let’s keep the positive momentum going.

NOTE: All statistics come courtesy of Next Gen Stats, unless otherwise noted.