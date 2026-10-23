NFL Week 7 fantasy sleepers: Broncos QB Bo Nix, Jets TE Kenyon Sadiq among sneaky-good options
Every week can go any which way in the fantasy sleepers column.
In Week 5, my 10 nominees combined for 68.14 points, making it the worst-performing group of sleepers of the season. Never good to lead readers astray like that.
Last week, my sleeper picks got off the mat and totaled 122.12 fantasy points, which was the highest output of the still-young year. That felt like Thor reclaiming his hammer in Avengers: Endgame.
The moral of the story is that booms and busts are part of the fantasy experience -- for the likes of us writers, too. As we approach the halfway mark of fantasy regular seasons, finding those booms in the unlikeliest of places is my top imperative. No one is a fantasy-playoff lock yet, and the season is far from over, so let’s keep the positive momentum going.
NOTE: All statistics come courtesy of Next Gen Stats, unless otherwise noted.
QUARTERBACKS
Has Rodgers been particularly good this season? No, not really. His -0.19 EPA per dropback is fifth-lowest in the league among qualified quarterbacks, while his -103.7% win probability added is fourth-lowest. But what ARod has been is productive. He’s the fantasy QB4 since Week 3, leading the league with 1,079 yards and 11 touchdown passes in that span.
It helps that the Steelers are calling passes at a 67.2% rate, the second-highest in the league behind the Cowboys and the highest mark from a Rodgers-led offense since the Packers’ 71.3% in 2018. That’ll surely lead to a connection or two with Germie Bernard, DK Metcalf and Jaylen Warren in Paris on Sunday against a Saints defense that just got decimated by ... J.J. McCarthy?
No, you’re not hallucinating. Nix has been scrutinized for his play this year, and for good reason. His average of 5.8 air yards per attempt is the lowest figure among qualified quarterbacks -- and would be the third-lowest mark in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016). He’s the only quarterback to have started each of his team’s games and have fewer than eight fantasy points in three of them. In fact, Nix’s point totals apparently have a half-life of one week; seriously, go check his game log!
But I believe the pieces are in place for Nix to prove the naysayers wrong. Arizona is allowing 0.65 fantasy points per dropback this year, which is the highest mark since at least 2016. The Cardinals also have faced 9.2 air yards per attempt, the fifth-most in the league, and haven’t been very good against downfield throws (10+ air yards), with the fifth-most yards per attempt allowed at 12.5 and nine touchdowns surrendered, only trailing the Commanders’ 11. If there were ever a time to Bo-lieve, it’s now.
RUNNING BACKS
The Bengals are coming off a bye, and the last time we saw them, Perine had one more carry and 29 more rushing yards than Chase Brown. In fact, Perine’s +9 rush yards over expected in Week 5 were 58 more than Brown has on the season.
It doesn’t stop there; Perine leads the backfield in yards per carry (4.1), success rate (37.0%), yards before and after contact per carry (1.5 and 2.5) and rate of rushes over expected (61.5%), which is the highest mark by an RB with at least 25 carries this season league-wide. So, yes, Brown is still the PPR play with his ridiculous target share. But Perine is the better ball-carrier right now, and he feels like the more productive option on the ground.
If you’re sensing a trend with this week’s running backs, you’re an astute observer. Like Perine, Knight isn’t necessarily a handcuff as much as he’s simply his team’s best rushing option.
Last week, Knight had a solid outing with 80 yards at a rate of 5.3 per carry, the best average by a Cardinals back with at least five carries in a game this year. He also set team's season highs in rush yards over expected (+33) and explosive runs (two), while his running mate Tyler Allgeier’s -22 RYOE was the lowest by an Arizona RB in 2026. In fact, Knight’s 3.0 rush yards over expected per carry is the highest average in the NFL among RBs with at least 15 carries this year. Small sample size, I know, but big enough for me to take a swing on him while Jeremiyah Love remains on the mend with his ankle injury, especially against a Broncos defense allowing the sixth-most points per game to running backs.
WIDE RECEIVERS
To my fellow Concepcion fantasy managers patiently awaiting his breakout, I feel you. The rookie first-rounder has only scored double-digit points once this season, largely because he hasn’t had the chance to thrive in his role. His 6.4 air yards per attempt are second-lowest mark among wide receivers with at least 35 targets this year. OK, so he’s the quick-hitting threat in this offense -- fair enough. But he’s only averaging 4.0 yards after the catch per reception, limiting his big-play ability.
Perhaps the Titans defense is the cure. Yes, Tennessee just enjoyed a nice day against the Colts, but Cleveland’s offense isn’t nearly as self-harming as Indy’s. Those quick-hitters have given the Colts trouble, as they’re allowing the sixth-most yards per attempt on underneath throws (less than 10 air yards). Considering they’ve surrendered the ninth-most points per game to WRs this year, I’m expecting Concepcion’s first big game as a pro.
As of Thursday, Noel was only rostered in 18.6% of ESPN leagues. My only question is, why? He should be well past sleeper status based on his last few weeks. Alas, I can serve as your proverbial alarm clock today.
Since Week 4, Noel is the WR12 with 47.8 points. Among WRs with at least 10 routes in that span, his 3.9 yards per route rank second. Here’s a list of categories where he ranks first among that group: 19.4 yards per target, 100% catch rate (only WR above 85%), +38.2% catch rate over expected, 137 receiving yards over expected (only WR above 100), 1.27 EPA per target and 3.94 fantasy points per target. No snooze button on this one, even with Marvin Harrison Jr. now in the picture. If Noel is available in your league, pick him up, slot him in and reap the benefits.
TIGHT ENDS
In Week 3 at Detroit, Sadiq enjoyed the 12th-highest-scoring game from a tight end this year with his 23.5-point breakout. Since then, he’s the TE70 with 2.5 total points. The list of higher scorers over the last three weeks includes Bauer Sharp and Hayden Rucci. Sadiq did suffer a concussion in Week 5, which opened the door to more opportunities for Jets TEs Mason Taylor and Jelani Woods.
I choose to believe that Sadiq is more of the player we saw in Week 3 than the one we’ve seen since. There’s simply a lot of cooks in the kitchen in the Jets’ offense, which hasn’t been very good. Sadiq’s potential feels entirely matchup dependent; if he could produce against the team allowing the most points per game to TEs (Lions), he can do it against the team that’s fourth on that same list (Dolphins).
Once a permanent fixture in starting lineups, Andrews isn’t the fantasy asset he once was. He’s averaging 7.5 points per game, his lowest figure since his rookie season in 2018, and has just 6.2 points over the last two weeks, making him the TE43 in that span. He has felt Baltimore’s quarterback turmoil the most of anyone on that offense -- he was averaging 9.3 points per game with Lamar Jackson, but has scored just 7.8 total points with Tyler Huntley.
So, firstly, the hope here is that Jackson returns to the lineup this week. But even if he doesn’t, we’re breaking out ol’ reliable with this Bengals defense against tight ends. Despite not allowing a touchdown to TEs, they’ve surrendered the eighth-most points per game (16.6) to the position, thanks to giving up 90.2 yards per game and 9.6 yards per target, the second-highest marks in the league. There’s a clear path to productivity for Andrews here, so long as Huntley doesn’t continue to favor ... Josh Cuevas and Matthew Hibner.
RELATED CONTENT
DEFENSES
Here’s the list of defenses that have scored double-digit fantasy points in each of their last two games: the Vikings (best defense in the league?), the Broncos (hey, they’re pretty good, too) and the Browns. In the last two weeks, this Cleveland defense ranks top five in points allowed per game (13.5), yards allowed per game (255.5) and success rate allowed (33.3%) while racking up seven sacks.
I know what you’re going to say, “They played the Jets and a backup quarterback!” Well, I assure you, this is their most favorable matchup of the year on paper. The Titans rank last in points per game (14.0) and yards per game (236.3). Yes, they logged their first win last week, but their offense certainly wasn’t the reason why -- they blocked a punt for a touchdown and were gifted a number of short fields thanks to three turnovers caused by their defense. I don’t see Cam Ward and Co. suddenly springing to life in this one.
On the list of reasons why the 49ers are undefeated, how high would you put their defense? The answer might generally not be high enough. They’re top five in scoring defense and have limited explosives with the second-lowest rate in the league at just 7.4%. They’ve shown a lot of bend but don’t break, especially with their nine sacks in the last two weeks, only trailing Denver’s 10 in that span.
Then there’s the Falcons, who have seemingly hit a wall with this two-game skid. Their 33.3% success rate since blowing out the Saints in Week 4 is the fifth-lowest in the league, while their eight sacks taken are the fifth-most. They just allowed the Bears D/ST to go for 13.0 points against them; in fact, opposing D/STs are averaging 8.3 points per game vs. Atlanta, the seventh-most in the league. With the trajectory of these two squads, I’d gladly stream the Niners in a pinch.