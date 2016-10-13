NFL Week 6 game picks: Seahawks top Falcons; Pack over 'Boys

Can the Titans keep up their white-hot streak? Tennessee tries to make it two wins in a row this week against the only winless team in the NFL. Sumthiiinnnnn's gotta giiiiive. Kessler ... Mariota ... it's the NFL on CBS!!! (Work with me here -- I am doing my damndest to dress this game up.) Now, we should throw out there the fact that these two clubs played a heckuva thrilling affair back in 2014, when Brian Hoyer led the Browns to the largest road comeback in NFL history. No joke. In order for Cleveland to steal a road dub again, the team will have to stop the run against a Titans squad averaging an unbelievable 148.6 rushing yards per game, more than 45.2 yards better than the NFL average. Back in that 2014 contest, Hoyer made a few big throws in the red zone to win. Cody Kessler might be able to pull off the same for the Browns this time around, as Tennessee's defensive backs have been beaten up inside their own 20. Opposing QBs have put up a 129.8 passer rating in the red zone -- that's highest mark in the league, broseph. #CLEvsTEN