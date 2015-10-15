NFL Week 6 game picks: 'Hawks top Panthers; Eagles pull even

Oh, it would be so fun to pick the resurgent Bears here. But we don't have the guts! ( Matthew Stafford can't be this bad, can he?) Hand it to Chicago, which won two games most didn't expect this team to win in grand fashion, with Jay Cutler leading his team downfield to victory. Cutler mounted two impressive drives late against the Chiefs last week, taking the Bears 88 yards in 4:46 to get within five points and going another 67 yards in 1:46 for the winning score; he also went 48 yards in 2:03 to beat the Raaaaaiders in Week 4. Was there some luck involved? Sure. Is that something the Detroit Lions typically have any of? No. But there is too much talent on this squad for Detroit to start 0-6. Now watch the Lions lose (I'm trying the reverse-jinx with that last sentence. Let's see if it works.) #CHIvsDET