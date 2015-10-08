NFL Week 5 game picks: 'Hawks hand Cincy first loss; Pack roll

With the resurgence of the Raiders -- last week aside -- this AFC West contest becomes precisely that: a contest. Yay! OK, that was awkward. Consider it normal that this will be another matchup that comes down to the kicking game, i.e., Sebastian Janikowski and Brandon McManus. Seabass will trot out there -- shirt tail out, cookie belly out -- and knock through three important kicks. As will McManus, who has shown off a big leg and plus accuracy thus far in his young career. After missing a few kicks last year, the youngster out of Temple has been perfect in 2015. And I just realized that we have four sentences worth of kicker talk ... and no Peyton Manning. Peyton Manning. Now that that's covered, Latavius Murray will be key for the Raiders. He must put last week behind him, and keep this awesome Broncos defense honest. Easier said than done: Denver's allowing 2.67 yards per carry on first down. That's the lowest total in the NFL. #DENvsOAK