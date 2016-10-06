NFL Week 5 game picks: Broncos rock Falcons; Vikes top Texans

This is the week Rob Gronkowski goes off. Redskins tight end Jordan Reed burned the Browns for two touchdowns last week, and given Gronk's absenteeism this season (even when he's been active), look for the big tight end to finally reward all the people who drafted him high in fantasy. Because that's what's most important to the Patriots organization -- and of course, to Mr. Gronkowski himself -- fantasy football. For the Browns to upset New England -- like they did in 2010 -- the secondary, in particular, will have to play over its head. That being said, if Cleveland can get productive carries early out of Isaiah Crowell, it will only help the pass rushers later. (More time of possession = More rest for the Brownies' pass rush.) Oh yeah, Tom Brady is back. Did I forget to mention that? One regular starting quarterback in NFL history has posted a 100-plus passer rating beyond his 16th season in the league: Brett Favre. Brady was outstanding in Year 16 with a 102.2 passer rating. #NEvsCLE