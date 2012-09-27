NFL Week 4 viewer's guide

Ed Hochuli's biceps will make their glorious return to the field this weekend, which will be welcomed by players and fans alike. The return of the regular referees isn't the only thing to monitor during Week 4. There are a number of key divisional games, plus contenders -- the Green Bay Packers, the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints just to name the key teams -- looking to get their seasons on proper track.
2022 NFL season: Best revenge games on tap? Seattle vs. Russell Wilson, Bills at Chiefs and more
We don't have the 2022 NFL schedule yet, but we do know the matchups. So ... what kind of juicy action are we looking at on the REVENGE front? Adam Rank spotlights nine scintillating showdowns, including Russell Wilson's return to Seattle.
Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Pierre Strong one of four RBs selected in Round 4
South Dakota State's Pierre Strong is one of four running backs off the board in Round 4 of Chad Reuter's four-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft. Which other backs get the call?
Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Packers select WR Skyy Moore in Round 2
After using the 28th overall pick on a wideout, the Green Bay Packers revisit the pass-catcher well in Round 2 of Chad Reuter's four-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Carson Strong only QB picked in Round 3
Carson Strong is the only QB selected in Round 3 of Chad Reuter's four-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft. Which AFC South team nabs the Nevada signal-caller?
Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: QBs Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett go top three in Round 1
Malik Willis is the first of five QBs selected in Round 1 of Chad Reuter's four-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft. How high does the Liberty passer go?
NFL trade grades: Assessing relocations of Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill
The new league year has delivered a rash of trades across the NFL, with blockbusters that include Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill. Marc Sessler provides grades on the most notable deals thus far.
Maurice Jones-Drew 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: QBs Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis go in top 10
The free agency frenzy and a bevy of blockbuster trades have reshaped rosters across the league. How could all of these moves impact Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft? Maurice Jones-Drew provides his first mock of this year.
Chiefs trade Tyreek Hill to Dolphins: Who are the biggest winners and losers?
The Dolphins are acquiring Tyreek Hill from the Chiefs and will give the electric wideout the contract extension he's been looking for. Jeffri Chadiha highlights the winners and losers from yet another blockbuster trade this offseason.
Ranking offseason quarterback moves: Which will have the biggest impact on the 2022 NFL campaign?
The quarterback transaction wire has been on fire in March, with relocations and recommitments rocking the football world. Which developments will have the biggest impact on the 2022 season? Adam Schein provides his rankings.
Bucky Brooks' top five 2022 NFL Draft prospects by position 2.0
Bucky Brooks revisits his ranking of the top five 2022 NFL Draft prospects at each position. Who rose and fell? Which players made it in for the first time?
2022 NFL free agency: Best team fits for Tyrann Mathieu, Odell Beckham Jr. and more
After the first wave of free agency, a number of impact players remain available on the open market. Where could they be headed? Nick Shook reveals team fits for nine notable free agents.
Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 3.1: Chiefs add receiver in Round 1 after Tyreek Hill trade
After a wild opening wave of free agency -- with signings, releases and trades reshaping rosters across the league -- it's time to assess the impact on the 2022 NFL Draft. Daniel Jeremiah forecasts how the first 32 picks will play out in April.
Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99
Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.