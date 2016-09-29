NFL Week 4 game picks: Patriots, Vikings, Broncos stay perfect

The key in this game will be the Steelers' passing chemistry, which has looked out of sync early on. Can they get their groove back against an opportunistic Chiefs pass defense that scores high in anticipation and football intelligence? (Yes, they can.) Well, expect Le'Veon Bell to get his usual workload taking handoffs, but it's his presence in the short-to-intermediate passing game that should help widen windows for Big Ben. Alex Smith has been his usual self this season, averaging 9.9 yards per completion, the lowest figure in the NFL. (Might be true, but Smith shouldn't always be criticized for this.) So look for Keith Butler's unit to get physical on the perimeter and try to disrupt Kansas City's rhythm on offense. There were only three total touchdowns scored in the 2015 battle between these two teams, but Landry Jones was at the helm for the Steelers, so no need for Andy Reid to dig up last year's game plan. (Spot-on analysis, even from an undercover Steelers homer. With the return of some key offensive players, expect some points to be scored.)#KCvsPIT