NFL Week 3 game picks: Jaguars outscore Dolphins; Ravens nip Chiefs

Tennessee Titans 23, Minnesota Vikings 20

The contrarian in me planned to pick the Vikings all week. Teams with this much established talent usually respond before torpedoing their season at 0-3, and the Titans' two wins came against so-so opponents with a fair bit of luck. The game is in Minnesota, if that matters anymore.

Then I Game Passed the Vikings' loss to the Colts and realized it's the established talent that is part of the problem. ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ is overthinking decisions. ﻿Eric Kendricks﻿ doesn't look like himself in coverage and his tag-team partner, ﻿Anthony Barr﻿, is now on injured reserve. The Vikings' safeties are busy spending all their time covering for the team's young cornerbacks. That leaves their run defense vulnerable, which is not ideal with ﻿Derrick Henry﻿ coming to town. When a team shows you they are bad for two straight weeks, sometimes you have to believe them.

Cleveland Browns 24, Washington Football Team 18

The schedule-makers did the discombobulated Browns defense a massive favor by serving them Cincinnati and Washington in successive weeks. The WFT's Dwayne Haskins-led passing game appears to be hitting Week 3 of its preseason, which is not surprising. The front-loaded Washington defense, meanwhile, is ranked first in efficiency against the pass, but mediocre against the run. That sets up well for Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, as he knows his solid offensive line and better tandem of backs is enough to win this game on their own, Marty Schottenheimer style. It sounds simple, but this is the type of game the 2019 Browns would find a way to complicate.

Los Angeles Rams 30, Buffalo Bills 27

This is a fascinating test for ﻿Josh Allen﻿ 2.0, after the Bills QB spent the first two weeks of the season devouring cupcakes. Play-caller Brian Daboll is feeling himself and there aren't many defenses that can match up with Buffalo's depth of offensive weapons -- a tall order, even for an underrated Los Angeles secondary playing well under new coordinator Brandon Staley. The Bills' defense could be the bigger issue here, especially if the top linebackers aren't healthy against a Rams team that is second to none at flooding the middle of the field. Bills cornerback ﻿Levi Wallace﻿ is also struggling and there are few coaches better than Sean McVay at identifying weaknesses and hammering them. L.A. and Buffalo both look like playoff teams that didn't need a preseason.

Atlanta Falcons 24, Chicago Bears 20

The last two quarterbacks to face this Falcons defense won NFC Offensive Player of the Week. If that trend continues, Dan Quinn might not be kept around to keep the streak going. While ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ has made some nice throws and the Bears' running game is undeniably better this season, Chicago's offense still ranks 24th in efficiency because of long stretches of inactivity against mediocre defenses. The Bears are a defense-first team -- and the defensive line, featuring ﻿Robert Quinn﻿, ﻿Khalil Mack﻿ and ﻿Akiem Hicks﻿, is now cooking with gas. This presents an excellent test for a Falcons offensive line that suddenly can pass block, allowing Matt Ryan to play as well as you possibly can for an 0-2 team. He's playing too well to go 0-3.

Los Angeles Chargers 27, Carolina Panthers 22

﻿Justin Herbert﻿ couldn't ask for a better matchup in his first NFL start that he didn't learn about shortly before kickoff. Carolina's defense has a grand total of 1 QB hit with no sacks through two weeks. This is a lightweight group playing a lot of dime defense, almost inviting the opposition to run because the Panthers know they don't have a pass rush until ﻿Kawann Short﻿ returns from a foot injury.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn doesn't need an invitation to go run-heavy after finding ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿'s outstanding rookie backup, ﻿Joshua Kelley﻿. It's not like the Bolts have to change the offense much. Ideally, Herbert is athletic and heady like Taylor, except a head taller and with a more consistent arm. As brutal as the circumstances surrounding Taylor's absence are, it might be tough for him to get his job back after this matchup.

Indianapolis Colts 26, New York Jets 13

The Jets found their left tackle for the next decade in ﻿Mekhi Becton﻿, who is making my colleague Baldy break down in tears of joy with his ferocity. There's virtually nothing else positive to say about Gang Green, the one NFL club I don't expect to be competitive on a weekly basis until proven otherwise. Like most Adam Gase teams, these Jets try to win with 7-yard completions.

Indy has quietly lost three compelling starters who are 24 years old or younger (safety ﻿Malik Hooker﻿, running back ﻿Marlon Mack﻿ and wideout ﻿Parris Campbell﻿), but the depth of this well-constructed roster still holds up. The Colts should grind inferior opponents like the Jets down with their physicality.

Seattle Seahawks 33, Dallas Cowboys 30