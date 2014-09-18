NFL Week 3 game picks: Giants finally win; Bills jump to 3-0

Tennessee was flat-out defeated at the point of attack by the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday. Whether Jake Locker plays like Jake Plummer or Jake from State Farm in Cincinnati, he'll be answering reporters' questions with a somber look on his face if the Titans' defensive line can't get any kind of push in the running lanes. As for the Bengals backs the unit will be facing, Bernard and Hill are coming off an outstanding performance against Atlanta. Hill appears to be every bit as effective -- if not more so -- as Bernard running the football, despite the fact that he's not considered the lead back. Of course, with A.J. Green ailing, Cincy's offensive line will probably have a numbers disadvantage when it comes to run blocking. Those Tennessee safeties will be playing the run plenty. The question is, can they? #TENvsCIN