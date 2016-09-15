NFL Week 2 game picks: Steelers top Bengals; Pack over Vikes

Thinking the Rams will come out of the tunnel slightly pissed off. Jeff Fisher's team looked terrible Monday night, appearing much worse than it really is. The Rams traditionally play the Seahawks tough, particularly at home. And it'll be very interesting to see what kind of home-field advantage the Los Angeles Coliseum provides. It was great in the preseason, but we'll have to see how that plays out over the course of the Rams' first year in L.A. It's the unknown quantity. Another unknown: Russell Wilson and that injured/not-injured ankle. Anticipate a ground-heavy approach for Seattle (the 49ers ran the rock 42 times against L.A.), especially if Wilson is ailing more than the 'Hawks are letting on. That would, in theory, play into Los Angeles' hands, as Seattle's offensive line is no great shakes. Neither is the Rams' quarterback situation. Still don't understand why, down 21-0, Case Keenum didn't take more chances downfield for L.A. Whether it was play calling, the protection or Keenum himself, if you don't go vertical often, the field shrinks awfully quick. You don't want Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor camping out in an eight-man front all day. #SEAvsLA