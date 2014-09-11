NFL Week 2 game picks: Seahawks, Niners roll; Colts fall again

On the surface, this might seem like an easy chance for the Saints to bounce back. Well, actually, not at all. The Browns should feel a sense of urgency early on at home, with big-play opportunities for the taking against a Rob Ryan defense that let its hair down time and again in Atlanta -- and not in a good way. New Orleans has already given up nine pass plays of 20-plus yards, the most in the NFL. Although Cleveland still lacks a true deep threat, the Browns should be able to run the football with Terrance West ... at least if New Orleans tackles poorly for the second consecutive week. Look for Drew Brees to throw a pick against Cleveland, recover and exploit matchups, the way Ben Roethlisberger did in the opener. How disappointing was the Browns' defense last week? #NOvsCLE