NFL Week 2 game picks: Patriots edge Bills; Seattle drops to 0-2

Published: Sep 17, 2015 at 05:45 AM
Elliot Harrison

Can the Bills get to 2-0?

Will the Cowboys' O show up in Philly sans Dez?

Are the Ravens in danger of dropping to 0-2 for the first time in the John Harbaugh era?

Questions like those abound as we enter the NFL's second stanza. Below you will find the correct answers to each of those queries. In the meantime, always remember, Week 2 is the appropriate time to press the panic button at quarterback.

So that leash in Houston was more Pomeranian than Bullmastiff length, huh?

You'll find the initial results of the Ryan Mallett Experience 2.0 below. Another Week 1 backup, Johnny Manziel, will get the start against Marcus Mariota, whose debut rivaled the best in NFL history. We're predicting a slightly sterner test for Mariota than was offered by those non-swashbuckling Bucs. (My Lavonte David DPOY pick isn't looking so hot.) Feel free to share your take on all the games: @HarrisonNFL is the place.

Now, let's get to it!

Elliot Harrison went 11-5 on his predictions for Week 1. How will he fare in Week 2? His picks are below:

Bill O'Brien turns to Ryan Mallett ... and it doesn't matter. Houston might end up being like the 2014 Panthers, stumbling and bumbling through the early portion of the schedule before turning it on late. If I were Mallett, I would toss five jump-balls to DeAndre Hopkins per game. He's a grown man out there. (I hear other people say that all the time. Have no idea what it means. But it sounds cool.) Carolina's defense looked formidable in Week 1 versus another young AFC South quarterback: Blake Bortles, who was able to muster just a 54.5 passer rating while taking five sacks. #HOUvsCAR

Pittsburgh rebounds at home in Week 2. The real question is, how often do the Steelers actually field 11 guys on defense who all know where they're supposed to line up? Well ... The Steelers will be able to communicate on the sidelines, while the Niners will have Pitbull: Live From Budapest piped into their headsets. Problem solved! Carlos Hyde is going to go off -- again -- with over 100 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. It will be interesting to see if the 49ers play five or six in the box -- like the Patriots did against DeAngelo Williams in the Kickoff Game -- and stay in dime coverage. #SFvsPIT

The Saints' offense gets back on track against the one defense that greases the pan for everybody. Good grief did Lovie Smith's D look atrocious against the Titans. If Tampa can't stop Marcus Mariota and Bishop Sankey, how will it fare versus Drew Brees and Mark Ingram? I also anticipate the Saints faring better at home this season after posting a sub-.500 mark in the Superdome in 2014. One more note: Someone tell Austin Seferian-Jenkins to chill on the gratuitous touchdown celebrations when his team's getting blown off the field. #TBvsNO

The Lions must have been shaking their manes after blowing a 21-3 lead in San Diego. Detroit needs to get more production from its receiving corps on the road again this Sunday. Hard to believe Calvin Johnson had just two catches for 39 yards against the Bolts. Calvin freaking Johnson?! Golden Tate: Four for 24 yards. That was the least effective use of an elite tandem since Bo and Luke Duke sat on the sidelines while Coy and Vance contributed to the decay of Friday night on CBS. At least the Lions put points on the board. Minnesota's offense looked terrible in San Francisco. For Teddy Bridgewater to take the next step in his development, he has to hit wide-open crossing routes -- something he didn't do on the final drive in Detroit last year. Lions win. #DETvsMIN

If you want to crown these picks, then crown their a$*! Don't let your writer off the hook!

After agonizing over this game, and originally picking the Cardinals, the thought here is that Chicago's O will rebound with the help of a healthier Alshon Jeffery. Going to the other sideline, can Carson Palmer capitalize on a suspect Chicago pass defense that allowed Aaron Rodgers to post a 140.5 passer rating last week? Rodgers got off to a slow start in Chicago, so maybe Palmer will, too. Maybe Palmer isn't as good as Rodgers. (OK, so maybe I shouldn't use "maybe" there.) #AZvsCHI

Rob Gronkowski disappoints everyone by catching only one touchdown pass. Yet, after the Patriots build a 7-0 lead, they find themselves in a dogfight. Nothing about the Bills' win over Indy was fluky. Nothing. Some members of the Bills Mafia got after me for purportedly insinuating that this team isn't legit in my weekly Power Rankings. But considering I moved the Bills up 11 spots, I feel comfortable saying I respect the Standing Buffalo.

It will be interesting to see how Rex Ryan and Co. play Tom Brady. Will they dare LeGarrette Blount to beat them? My guess is yes. Marcell Dareus' return from his one-game suspension is no small deal. Literally. #NEvsBUF

San Diego at Cincinnati is definitely one of the best games -- if not the best game -- on the Week 2 slate. Last Sunday, Philip Rivers brought the Chargers back from an 18-point deficit -- and, frankly, back from his own boneheaded throws. At least Andy Dalton has never been known to make any of those ... On that front, the Bengals shouldn't have to throw 30 times with Jeremy Hill and Gio Bernard. The Bolts' run D wasn't challenged much last week -- that'll change this Sunday. Can Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick slow down Keenan Allen? (Predicting an Allen TD on Sunday.) #SDvsCIN

Showing a little faith in John Football and Cleveland's defense. Would it be super exciting for the Titans to start 2-0? Yes! But Marcus Mariota is going to find that this Browns defense is slightly stouter than the one he faced in his pro debut. When it comes to Cleveland's offense, it's crucial that Isaiah Crowell plows through the first level of Tennessee's defense often -- he averaged 1.7 yards per carry last week. #TENvsCLE

Perhaps 50 combined points is not enough, given the relative strength (or lack thereof) of these two defenses. In fairness to the Giants, coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's unit played well enough to win last Sunday night in Dallas. Playing in front of the home folks, that defense should receive the help it needs from a motivated Eli Manning and what still figures to be a strong offensive attack going forward. Rashad Jennings will not be looking to get tackled this week, either. As far as the Atlanta offense is concerned, you would think Matt Ryan will carve up the Giants' secondary if given the time. Big Blue barely pushed the pocket late in the loss to the Cowboys. #ATLvsNYG

St. Louis moves to 2-0 and sends its fan base into full-blown exhilaration mode, digging into the garage for their D'Marco Farr posters. (Do Rams fans still have Neil Lomax Starting Lineup figurines?) Kirk Cousins, while winning the starting quarterback job for the Redskins, might have lost in the long run, having to face the Dolphins' and Rams' defenses in Weeks 1 and 2. A Washington loss could open the door for Colt McCoy. Washington will get a huge boost if Alfred Morris can rush for 100 yards again. By the way, Tre Mason has a good shot to make his season debut Sunday. #STLvsWAS

Miami defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle must give one heckuva sales job to motivate his players this week ... 

 *"Fellas, we had a super tough go with Cousins. ... The NFL tests you every week, and now we're facing a top arm again in Blake Bortles. Nobody believes in us! We love being the underdog!"*

Can Bortles rebound after a miserable 22-for-40, two-pick performance in Week 1? Start with handing the ball off to the RB more than 17 times, or else Miami's pass rush will swallow up Bortles before Allen Robinson sees jack. #MIAvsJAX

Everyone who has Justin Forsett on their fantasy team is panicking right about now. Don't. He'll be fine, as will the Ravens. The issue for Baltimore at the moment is with the defensive front seven, where rookie Za'Darius Smith must step up and make Derek Carr/ Matt McGloin uncomfortable in the pocket. Meanwhile, Khalil Mack must do likewise for the Raiders, who barely touched Andy Dalton last Sunday. Still waiting to see what Amari Cooper can do. We think it's > 47 yards receiving. #BALvsOAK

The loss of Randy Gregory for the Cowboys means Sam Bradford should be able to stand in a cleaner pocket. Still, the Eagles can't fall in love with the aerial attack against Dallas. Philadelphia's 16:52 run-to-pass ratio Monday night in Atlanta was beyond atrocious and telegraphed what the offense was going to do. Even tired pass rushers are faster when they know what's coming. You know DeMarco Murray is going to be as motivated as, say, a league-leading rusher playing a former team that didn't pay him and thought the offensive line was the primary reason for the running game's success. Tony Romo delivers scores to Terrance Williams and Jason Witten, but not the W. Eagles win. #DALvsPHI

Aaron Rodgers tosses three touchdown passes, Mason Crosby misses an extra point and the Seahawks plummet in the Power Rankings. The problem for Seattle starts with no Kam Chancellor. Let me tell you something you already know: Chancellor is the enforcer on that defense. Now here's something you don't know: Richard Rodgers makes five big catches in this game. Pete Carroll displays big, brass cajones by *actually calling* for an onside kick. It doesn't work. Again.

Oh, and the Seahawks are going to long for the days of going against Benny Cunningham. #Lacy #PackStillNo.1 #SEAvsGB

Don't assume Indy will come back with some giant offensive performance. T.Y. Hilton is hurt. Phillip Dorsett is still an unproven rookie. And the Jets' defense is still formidable. Pass protection will be key at Lucas Oil, as will Andrew Luck being careful with the football. He could've had more than two passes picked in Buffalo. Look out for Chris Ivory, who should have 120 yards and at least one score against the suspect Indy run defense. It will be up to Ivory and no ebony -- just Fitzpatrick -- side by side, not on a piano. #NYJvsIND

ALREADY COMPLETED

The crowd at Arrowhead Stadium will go bonkers the first time the Chiefs crush the pocket Thursday night. Justin Houston made some big plays in Houston last week -- he could have a field day versus this makeshift Broncos offensive line. I was listening to Phil Simms on SiriusXM's NFL channel the other day, and he thinks Peyton Manning will be under center much more than he was last week. The key matchup will be Chiefs pass rusher Tamba Hali versus rookie left tackle Ty Sambrailo. Another huge comparison tool ... Who will have more success in the run game: C.J. Anderson or Jamaal Charles? #J.C.>C.J. #DENvsKC

Follow Elliot Harrison on Twitter @HarrisonNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

