NFL Week 2 game picks: Patriots edge Bills; Seattle drops to 0-2

Questions like those abound as we enter the NFL's second stanza. Below you will find the correct answers to each of those queries. In the meantime, always remember, Week 2 is the appropriate time to press the panic button at quarterback.
So that leash in Houston was more Pomeranian than Bullmastiff length, huh?
You'll find the initial results of the Ryan Mallett Experience 2.0 below. Another Week 1 backup, Johnny Manziel, will get the start against Marcus Mariota, whose debut rivaled the best in NFL history. We're predicting a slightly sterner test for Mariota than was offered by those non-swashbuckling Bucs. (My Lavonte David DPOY pick isn't looking so hot.) Feel free to share your take on all the games: @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Now, let's get to it!
Elliot Harrison went 11-5 on his predictions for Week 1. How will he fare in Week 2? His picks are below:
After agonizing over this game, and originally picking the Cardinals, the thought here is that Chicago's O will rebound with the help of a healthier Alshon Jeffery. Going to the other sideline, can Carson Palmer capitalize on a suspect Chicago pass defense that allowed Aaron Rodgers to post a 140.5 passer rating last week? Rodgers got off to a slow start in Chicago, so maybe Palmer will, too. Maybe Palmer isn't as good as Rodgers. (OK, so maybe I shouldn't use "maybe" there.) #AZvsCHI
It will be interesting to see how Rex Ryan and Co. play Tom Brady. Will they dare LeGarrette Blount to beat them? My guess is yes. Marcell Dareus' return from his one-game suspension is no small deal. Literally. #NEvsBUF
*"Fellas, we had a super tough go with Cousins. ... The NFL tests you every week, and now we're facing a top arm again in Blake Bortles. Nobody believes in us! We love being the underdog!"*
Can Bortles rebound after a miserable 22-for-40, two-pick performance in Week 1? Start with handing the ball off to the RB more than 17 times, or else Miami's pass rush will swallow up Bortles before Allen Robinson sees jack. #MIAvsJAX
Oh, and the Seahawks are going to long for the days of going against Benny Cunningham. #Lacy #PackStillNo.1 #SEAvsGB