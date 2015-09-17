NFL Week 2 game picks: Patriots edge Bills; Seattle drops to 0-2

Pittsburgh rebounds at home in Week 2. The real question is, how often do the Steelers actually field 11 guys on defense who all know where they're supposed to line up? Well ... The Steelers will be able to communicate on the sidelines, while the Niners will have Pitbull: Live From Budapest piped into their headsets. Problem solved! Carlos Hyde is going to go off -- again -- with over 100 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. It will be interesting to see if the 49ers play five or six in the box -- like the Patriots did against DeAngelo Williams in the Kickoff Game -- and stay in dime coverage. #SFvsPIT