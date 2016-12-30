NFL Week 17 viewing guide, one hidden Packer factor and more

3) The new guy under center: Yes, the Raiders could still get the AFC's top overall seed (with a win over Denver and a New England loss to Miami) or they could tumble all the way to the No. 5 spot with a loss and a Chiefs win at San Diego. Unfortunately, it already feels like the bottom has dropped out of Oakland's postseason prospects, with Carr's stunning injury. But this will be the first look at how the Raiders might fare with Matt McGloin operating an offense that, for long stretches this season, appeared to be one of the few that might be able to hang with the Patriots. (On a similar note: Can the Texans win with Tom Savage? Can Matt Moore lead the Dolphins to a postseason victory? Who prevails if they face each other?)