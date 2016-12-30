NFL Week 17 viewing guide, one hidden Packer factor and more

With Week 17 of the NFL season upon us, NFL.com's network of reporters gets you up to speed with the hottest news and notes from across the league, including:
» A name to remember when GM searches begin.
But first, a quick viewing guide to the final Sunday of the regular season ...
* * * **
The chasm between the NFL's haves and have-nots is rarely as obvious as it is during the final week of the regular season. This year, 10 teams already know they are going to the playoffs. And three others already know they are looking for a new head coach.
None of which drains the drama from this Sunday. There are still two playoff slots available -- the NFC North championship bid and one of the NFC wild-card berths -- and seeding remains at stake for six of the teams that already have clinched berths. Only the Cowboys (first, NFC), Giants (fifth, NFC), Steelers (third, AFC) and Texans (fourth, AFC) are locked into their slots. For them, the weightiest decision of the week is whether to rest starters to protect them from injury, an issue that gained fresh and painful currency when Raiders quarterback Derek Carr broke his leg on Christmas Eve. The philosophy on this is all over the place. The Steelers, locked into their seeding, have already indicated they likely will rest Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell against the Browns. The Giants, locked into their seeding, apparently will play as normal against the Redskins.
The Raiders, of course, are far from the only team that enters the final regular-season game filled with trepidation about what the next few weeks hold. Three teams have gotten a jump on the bleakest day on the NFL calendar -- the Monday after the regular season ends, when teams purge coaches and general managers -- but there could be more to come, even if the most expected transitions are already underway in Jacksonville, Los Angeles and Buffalo.
Here is a quick guide for what to watch on Sunday:
1) The NFC North title game:The very last game of the season Sunday night is a beauty, a win-and-in blockbuster between Green Bay and Detroit to determine the NFC North champion. Five weeks ago, Aaron Rodgers said he thought the Packers, then 4-6, could run the table. Not quite Joe Namath's guarantee, but close enough if the Packers pull it off. If the Lions win, they would clinch their first division title since 1993. If Washington loses earlier in the day to the Giants, the loser of this game still gets in as the final NFC wild-card team.
2) Why Sunday's crucial for the mighty Pats:The game between New England and Miami is the only one where both teams have clinched playoff spots, but the Patriots still remember losing the regular-season finale to the Dolphins last season, a defeat that cost them home-field advantage. The Patriots then lost by two points to the top-seeded Broncos in Denver in the AFC Championship Game. A Patriots win here or a Raiders loss to the Broncos gives the Pats home-field throughout the AFC playoffs. They have been the top seed five previous times in the Brady/Belichick era and made it to the Super Bowl four of those times.
3) The new guy under center: Yes, the Raiders could still get the AFC's top overall seed (with a win over Denver and a New England loss to Miami) or they could tumble all the way to the No. 5 spot with a loss and a Chiefs win at San Diego. Unfortunately, it already feels like the bottom has dropped out of Oakland's postseason prospects, with Carr's stunning injury. But this will be the first look at how the Raiders might fare with Matt McGloin operating an offense that, for long stretches this season, appeared to be one of the few that might be able to hang with the Patriots. (On a similar note: Can the Texans win with Tom Savage? Can Matt Moore lead the Dolphins to a postseason victory? Who prevails if they face each other?)
4) A rookie to keep an eye on: At the same time, it's worth watching the Broncos' offense with rookie quarterback Paxton Lynch, who is in line to play, although Trevor Siemian will start. Denver's offense regressed from last season (and that was a major step back from 2014), even though Siemian performed more efficiently than last year's combination of Peyton Manning and Brock Osweiler. It's fair to wonder if Osweiler and the Broncos would have been better off with each other than without, but now it's time to wonder if the Broncos will be better off in Lynch's hands next season than Siemian's.
5) The coaching carousel: If your taste runs to the macabre, there are plenty of teams that might provide it Sunday. While the Jets are expected to retain Todd Bowles, drastic changes to the roster and coaching staff are nearly certain. For Buffalo, Anthony Lynn will fill in for the fired Rex Ryan, and he is considered a leading candidate to replace him permanently. Doug Marrone, the coach who walked out of the Bills job before Ryan took it, is the interim in Jacksonville. Other situations to watch coming out of the weekend: San Francisco, Chicago and Indianapolis, whose deeply disappointing seasons have fostered speculation that change could be coming, even though Colts owner Jim Irsay said at the league meetings in Houston earlier this month that he was not planning wholesale changes.
And now, the rest of this week's notes from NFL.com's reporters:
ATLANTA FALCONS: Young team facing a key test. Should the Falcons defeat the Saintson Sunday, they will secure the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs and get a bye. Those should be additional measures of motivation for a team whose maturity is being gauged by top-level people in the organization, according to one team official.
That official said that the team showed signs of not rising up to the occasion in losses to Tampa Bay,San Diegoand Philadelphia -- games the Falcons should have won. No specifics were given other than players didn't seem to seize the situations. What has been encouraging has been the late run in which the Falcons have dispatched of teams they should beat, including Los Angeles,San Franciscoand Carolina, according to the team official.
A win over the Saints could show the Falcons might be grown up enough to handle a run to the Super Bowl, the official said. Plus, the bye week would allow several key nicked-up players -- including wide receiver Julio Jones (toe) -- time to get as healthy as possible.
* * * * *
GREEN BAY PACKERS: The overlooked (and critical) factor in this turnaround. There are a number of reasons for the Packers' recent run that have gotten plenty of attention -- the play and confidence of Aaron Rodgers, the return to form of Jordy Nelson and the successful switch from receiver to running back for Ty Montgomery being foremost among them -- but don't discount the return of center Corey Linsley.
Linsley had been the Packers' starting center for most of the previous two seasons, but he entered training camp with a hamstring injury that just wouldn't heal, so coach Mike McCarthy turned the job over to JC Tretter. When Tretter got hurt in the Oct. 30 loss to the Falcons, Linsley was healthy and ready to take his job back.
With the tough, smart, athletic Linsley in the lineup, the Packers are averaging 382 total yards and 28.6 points per game -- up 40 yards and four points from their averages through the first seven games.
"He's a professional, he's a very attention-to-detail guy, he brings it every single day in practice and he's a guy you can really count on," Rodgers said. "He does a lot of things really well. His athleticism at center is great, [as is] his ability to read and pick up twists and stunts and make proper declarations. That's why he's out there and why we felt great about him after JC went down."
Said Montgomery, "Being in the backfield, communication-wise, he's helped me understand where I need to get to, who my targets are. He's played really well."
* * * * *
OAKLAND RAIDERS: Clinkscales a top candidate for a GM job?Raiders director of player personnel Joey Clinkscales could -- and, according to some personnel officials with other teams, should -- be one of the top candidates for any general manager jobs that might come open.
Two personnel officials said Clinkscales, who has previously interviewed for GM jobs with the Dolphins and Rams, has been instrumental in building the Raiders' talented roster through the draft and free agency. One of the officials also said that, since Clinkscales has held so many positions in personnel during his career (mainly with the Jets), he is more than qualified to handle the sizeable or marginal rebuilding of rosters, as well as oversee football operations.