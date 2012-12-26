Analysis

NFL Week 17 viewer's guide

Published: Dec 26, 2012 at 08:34 AM

Adrian Peterson's quest for the single-season rushing yardage record and the Minnesota Vikings' hopes of reaching the postseason are on the line as the Green Bay Packers -- who are vying for the NFC's No. 2 playoff seed -- pay a visit to the Twin Cities. Elsewhere, the Indianapolis Colts' finale against the Houston Texans figures to be an emotional event capping a surprising playoff run. The Chicago Bears have a must-win game against the Detroit Lions. Before it's time to ring in the new year, football fans will receive a real treat when the Washington Redskins host the Dallas Cowboys in the exciting conclusion to the 2012 regular season.

