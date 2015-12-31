NFL Week 17 game picks: Packers top Vikings; Jets finish strong

**He said it:** I asked [Drew Brees](/player/drewbrees/2504775/profile) [during his Tuesday appearance on "NFL HQ"](http://www.nfl.com/videos/nfl-hq/0ap3000000611855/Brees-Payton-and-I-are-not-going-anywhere) if it was better for young quarterbacks to sit, given the impressive play of fourth-year pro [Brock Osweiler](/player/brockosweiler/2533436/profile) and second-year pro [AJ McCarron](/player/ajmccarron/2543497/profile) on [Monday night](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/2015122800/2015/REG16/bengals@broncos), and the trend to throw guys like [Jameis Winston](/player/jameiswinston/2552033/profile) right into the fire. "Listen, it's difficult coming in as a young quarterback," he said. "Had I had to play right away, I don't know what it would've looked like. I certainly would have had my struggles." Interesting. Sounded like he was all for letting guys learn, listening to his tone. Oh, and Brees also said both he and Sean Payton [will be back in New Orleans](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000611861/article/drew-brees-sean-payton-and-i-arent-going-anywhere) in 2016. [#NOvsATL](https://twitter.com/#!/search/realtime/%23NOvsATL) </content:weekly-predictions>