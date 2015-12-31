NFL Week 17 game picks: Packers top Vikings; Jets finish strong

Week 17 game picks are in ...
It's the last week we will be able to delve into the matchups that make an NFL season so fun. This was far and away the most difficult year to pick games, based on all the mediocrity and disproportionate amount of injuries in the league. This weekend's games will not be any easier to pick, as we have a couple of teams with little to play for (Seahawks and Redskins), while other organizations will do their best to manage injury concerns as they cruise into the postseason.
Will the Texans bring home the AFC South crown? How about the Broncos and Chiefs in the AFC West? The answers to those questions and more can be found below, with some fun facts and history thrown in. As for the rest, your thoughts are welcome: @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Now, let's get to it!
Elliot Harrison went 9-7 on his predictions for Week 16, giving him a record of 143-97 so far this season. How will he fare in Week 17? His picks are below.
**Playoff implications:** If the
[Jets](/teams/newyorkjets/profile?team=NYJ) win, they are in. The only question will be whether they are the fifth or sixth seed. If Todd Bowles' group does finish in the sixth spot, and the
[Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) secure home-field, then we could be looking at a potential
[Jets](/teams/newyorkjets/profile?team=NYJ)-
[Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) divisional round showdown. The last postseason game New York won came at New England following the 2010 season, when the
[Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) were the No. 1 seed. #Rex
[#NYJvsBUF](https://twitter.com/#!/search/realtime/%23NYJvsBUF)
</content:weekly-predictions>
**Playoff implications:** Win here and the
[Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) will secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. They've already secured a bye for the sixth straight postseason, an amazing feat in this salary-cap era.
[#NEvsMIA](https://twitter.com/#!/search/realtime/%23NEvsMIA)
</content:weekly-predictions>
**He said it:** I asked
[Drew Brees](/player/drewbrees/2504775/profile)
[during his Tuesday appearance on "NFL HQ"](http://www.nfl.com/videos/nfl-hq/0ap3000000611855/Brees-Payton-and-I-are-not-going-anywhere) if it was better for young quarterbacks to sit, given the impressive play of fourth-year pro
[Brock Osweiler](/player/brockosweiler/2533436/profile) and second-year pro
[AJ McCarron](/player/ajmccarron/2543497/profile) on
[Monday night](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/2015122800/2015/REG16/bengals@broncos), and the trend to throw guys like
[Jameis Winston](/player/jameiswinston/2552033/profile) right into the fire. "Listen, it's difficult coming in as a young quarterback," he said. "Had I had to play right away, I don't know what it would've looked like. I certainly would have had my struggles." Interesting. Sounded like he was all for letting guys learn, listening to his tone. Oh, and Brees also said both he and Sean Payton
[will be back in New Orleans](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000611861/article/drew-brees-sean-payton-and-i-arent-going-anywhere) in 2016.
[#NOvsATL](https://twitter.com/#!/search/realtime/%23NOvsATL)
</content:weekly-predictions>
**Historical symmetry:** You always hear about the
[Packers](/teams/greenbaypackers/profile?team=GB)-
[Bears](/teams/chicagobears/profile?team=CHI) rivalry, but did you know the
[Lions](/teams/detroitlions/profile?team=DET) and
[Bears](/teams/chicagobears/profile?team=CHI) have been locking up since 1934 (when the
[Lions](/teams/detroitlions/profile?team=DET) moved to Detroit)? Previously, the
[Lions](/teams/detroitlions/profile?team=DET) were the Portsmouth Spartans. In 1932, these two franchises played
[the first postseason game in NFL history](http://www.profootballhof.com/football-history/decades/1930s/first-playoff-game/), which is also, thus far, the
*only* postseason game in this long-standing series. The Spartans and
[Bears](/teams/chicagobears/profile?team=CHI) finished that season tied for first place, and a blizzard forced the ensuing tiebreaker game to be held at Chicago Stadium -- the indoor home of the Chicago Blackhawks. The popularity and coverage of the unofficial '32 championship game led league owners to institute a
*real* NFL title game in 1933.
[#DETvsCHI](https://twitter.com/#!/search/realtime/%23DETvsCHI)
</content:weekly-predictions>
**Historical symmetry:** This isn't the first time in this long-standing series that a
[Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl)-winning coach was rumored to be retiring while another controversial front man was on his way out. Go back 25 years, and you have the storyline of Bill Parcells and Buddy Ryan. When they faced off for the last time in 1990, Parcells' previously undefeated
[Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG) (10-0) took it on the chin against Ryan's
[Eagles](/teams/philadelphiaeagles/profile?team=PHI) defense, losing 31-13. But Parcells would have the last laugh when Scott Norwood's field goal
[sailed wide right](http://www.nfl.com/videos/nfl-videos/0ap2000000213456/Scott-Norwood-s-miss-field-goal) two months later, giving Parcells his second ring. Ryan, meanwhile, was fired after Philadelphia lost a wild-card matchup with the
[Redskins](/teams/washingtonredskins/profile?team=WAS). #SBXXV
[#PHIvsNYG](https://twitter.com/#!/search/realtime/%23PHIvsNYG)
</content:weekly-predictions>
**Historical symmetry:** The
[Redskins](/teams/washingtonredskins/profile?team=WAS) and
[Cowboys](/teams/dallascowboys/profile?team=DAL) have linked up on the final game of the regular season many times, sometimes even with playoff spots on the line. But only twice have they met with the winner taking the NFC East. The last time was in 2012, when
[Robert Griffin III](http://www.nfl.com/player/robertgriffiniii/2533033/profile) and a pesky defense beat Dallas in D.C. The other was in 1979. Roger Staubach, playing in his final regular-season game, threw two touchdowns in the final three minutes to beat the
[Redskins](/teams/washingtonredskins/profile?team=WAS) at Texas Stadium.
[#WASvsDAL](https://twitter.com/#!/search/realtime/%23WASvsDAL)
</content:weekly-predictions>
**Playoff implications:** If Indy wins, the
[Texans](/teams/houstontexans/profile?team=HOU) lose, the
[Falcons](/teams/atlantafalcons/profile?team=ATL) beat the
[Saints](/teams/neworleanssaints/profile?team=NO), the
[Bills](/teams/buffalobills/profile?team=BUF) beat the
[Jets](/teams/newyorkjets/profile?team=NYJ), the Smurfs beat Gargamel, the
[Dolphins](/teams/miamidolphins/profile?team=MIA) beat the
[Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE), the
[Ravens](/teams/baltimoreravens/profile?team=BAL) beat the
[Bengals](/teams/cincinnatibengals/profile?team=CIN), He-Man beats Man-e-Faces, the
[Broncos](/teams/denverbroncos/profile?team=DEN) beat the
[Chargers](/teams/sandiegochargers/profile?team=SD), the
[Steelers](/teams/pittsburghsteelers/profile?team=PIT) beat the
[Browns](/teams/clevelandbrowns/profile?team=CLE), Keith Richards beats aging and the
[Raiders](/teams/oaklandraiders/profile?team=OAK) beat the
[Chiefs](/teams/kansascitychiefs/profile?team=KC) ...
*then* the
[Colts](/teams/indianapoliscolts/profile?team=IND) will taste the postseason.
[#TENvsIND](https://twitter.com/#!/search/realtime/%23TENvsIND)
</content:weekly-predictions>
**Playoff implications:** The
[Bengals](/teams/cincinnatibengals/profile?team=CIN) can earn a first-round bye with a win over the
[Ravens](/teams/baltimoreravens/profile?team=BAL) and a
[Broncos](/teams/denverbroncos/profile?team=DEN) loss to the
[Chargers](/teams/sandiegochargers/profile?team=SD). That is huge, considering that's something they've never secured in the Marvin Lewis era. All six of Lewis' previous playoff appearances with Cincinnati have ended in wild-card round defeats.
[#BALvsCIN](https://twitter.com/#!/search/realtime/%23BALvsCIN)
</content:weekly-predictions>
**Playoff implications:** Well,
[Steelers](/teams/pittsburghsteelers/profile?team=PIT) fans will be the first to tell you that Mike Tomlin always loses to junky teams (like to the
[Ravens](/teams/baltimoreravens/profile?team=BAL) twice this year, including
[last week's jaw-dropper](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/2015122712/2015/REG16/steelers@ravens)), so maybe stopping the Davis-led
[Browns](/teams/clevelandbrowns/profile?team=CLE) is the first concern. Presuming Pittsburgh
*does* win, they'll also need
[the Jets to lose to the Bills](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/2016010300/2015/REG17/jets@bills) -- which, we must point out,
[has happened before this season](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/2015111200/2015/REG10/bills@jets), in East Rutherford, no less.
[#PITvsCLE](https://twitter.com/#!/search/realtime/%23PITvsCLE)
</content:weekly-predictions>
**Relevant stat:** Houston has gone as far as the defensive backfield has allowed it to. During the
*wins* of this 6-2 run, the
[Texans](/teams/houstontexans/profile?team=HOU) have allowed opposing passers a sub-70 passer rating. The two losses? 124.4
[#JAXvsHOU](https://twitter.com/#!/search/realtime/%23JAXvsHOU)
</content:weekly-predictions>
**Playoff implications:** If Kansas City wins this AFC West game, and if the
[Chargers](/teams/sandiegochargers/profile?team=SD) bring their best product
[out on the field in Denver](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/2016010313/2015/REG17/chargers@broncos) to beat the
[Broncos](/teams/denverbroncos/profile?team=DEN), the
[Chiefs](/teams/kansascitychiefs/profile?team=KC) will have gone from being written off at 1-5 to winning the division at 11-5.
[Anyone remember Jamaal Charles](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000555626/article/jamaal-charles-out-for-season-with-torn-acl)?
[#OAKvsKC](https://twitter.com/#!/search/realtime/%23OAKvsKC)
</content:weekly-predictions>
**Relevant stat:** You know Denver defensive coordinator Wade Phillips will dial up pressure on
[Philip Rivers](/player/philiprivers/2506121/profile). Careful, as Rivers isn't exactly
[AJ McCarron](/player/ajmccarron/2543497/profile). The veteran
[Chargers](/teams/sandiegochargers/profile?team=SD) quarterback has posted a 100.8 passer rating, with nine touchdowns and two interceptions, versus the blitz this season. Of course,
[against the Broncos in December](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/2015120611/2015/REG13/broncos@chargers), Rivers was 1-of-7 with a pick against some well-timed blitzes ... and a passer rating of 0.0.
[#SDvsDEN](https://twitter.com/#!/search/realtime/%23SDvsDEN)
</content:weekly-predictions>
**Playoff implications:**
[Panthers](/teams/carolinapanthers/profile?team=CAR) win = home-field throughout the playoffs. Wasn't that easy?
[#TBvsCAR](https://twitter.com/#!/search/realtime/%23TBvsCAR)
</content:weekly-predictions>
**Playoff implications:** Arizona can secure home-field throughout the playoffs with a win over the
[Seahawks](/teams/seattleseahawks/profile?team=SEA) and a
[Panthers](/teams/carolinapanthers/profile?team=CAR) loss. The
[Seahawks](/teams/seattleseahawks/profile?team=SEA) aren't really playing for anything. At best, they can take the fifth seed. They'll be traveling to either Washington, Green Bay or Minnesota.
[#SEAvsAZ](https://twitter.com/#!/search/realtime/%23SEAvsAZ)
</content:weekly-predictions>
**Historical symmetry:** It was 20 years ago that
[49ers](/teams/sanfrancisco49ers/profile?team=SF) safety Tim McDonald uttered the phrase "same old
[Rams](/teams/st.louisrams/profile?team=STL)," after San Francisco pasted the 5-1 upstart
[Rams](/teams/st.louisrams/profile?team=STL) by five touchdowns in St. Louis. That was the
[Rams](/teams/st.louisrams/profile?team=STL)' first year in Missouri, with that game being played at Busch Stadium.
*"Not the 'same old [Rams](/teams/st.louisrams/profile?team=STL)' "* would become a mantra for the '99
[Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl) champs. How time flies.
[#STLvsSF](https://twitter.com/#!/search/realtime/%23STLvsSF)
</content:weekly-predictions>
**Historical symmetry:** Remember this
[Week 17 matchup from 2012](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/2012123009/2012/REG17/packers@vikings)? The
[Vikings](/teams/minnesotavikings/profile?team=MIN) were trying to secure a playoff spot -- and
[Adrian Peterson](/player/adrianpeterson/2507164/profile) had his eyes set on Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards, set back in 1984. In one of the finest regular-season games of recent vintage, Minnesota won behind nearly 200 yards from Peterson (although he fell short of Dickerson's mark by 8 yards). The
[Vikings](/teams/minnesotavikings/profile?team=MIN) would lose in the Wild Card Round at Lambeau
[the next week](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/2013010501/2012/POST18/vikings@packers), however, when
[Joe Webb](/player/joewebb/1037347/profile) was forced to start in place of an injured
[Christian Ponder](/player/christianponder/2495215/profile).
[#MINvsGB](https://twitter.com/#!/search/realtime/%23MINvsGB)
</content:weekly-predictions>