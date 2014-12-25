NFL Week 17 game picks: Packers edge Lions; Panthers repeat

Who knows if Tony Romo is going to play -- or, if he does, for how long? If I knew that, then I could, at the very least, spin some good yarn about the quatrains of Nostradamus. Shoot, I could tell you the difference between Sierra Mist and 7UP. Unfortunately, I don't have answers to the great unknowns of the world today. One thing that seems relatively clear is that the Cowboys are headed for the No. 3 seed, win or loss. Yes, they could jump into first-round-bye territory, but they'd need a fair amount of help. So, they're in a pretty immovable playoff position, visiting the rival Redskins in Week 17. Wait, this seems familiar ... Yes, that was the case in both 1996 and 2007! Dallas lost at Washington both times -- and didn't end up making it out of the divisional round either year. Not entirely sure what all of this means, but I do know one thing: If Doug Free sits, Ryan Kerrigan might get three sacks ... at least. #DALvsWAS