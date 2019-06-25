NFL Week 17 game picks: Colts beat Titans; Bears over Vikings

Another meaningless game in the NFC, as neither the Bucs nor Falcons are vying for a playoff spot. In fact, both are trying to avoid the NFC South cellar. If Tampa loses, it will have finished last for the second straight year and in eight of the previous 10 seasons since Jon Gruden departed. If you recall, the previous meeting between these two teams nearly finished in Kenyan Drake/Miami miracle fashion, when DeSean Jackson dropped the final lateral on one of those routine pitch-the-ball-around-500-times plays that have become a Sunday tradition. If Matt Ryan (33:6 TD-to-INT ratio, 108.5 passer rating) plays as effectively as he has for the bulk of the season, Atlanta should pick up its seventh win. The only real difference between his performance at home and on the road has been how many sacks he's taken (17 in eight games at home compared with 23 in seven on the road) and his yards per attempt (8.8 to 7.3). Otherwise, the passing game has been consistent. As far as the other quarterback, it's hard to know what to expect from Jameis Winston at this point ... or going forward. Will this be his last start as a Buc?