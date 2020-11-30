NFL Week 16 Saturday tripleheader: Bucs-Lions, 49ers-Cardinals, Dolphins-Raiders

The NFL's Christmas Week slate is official.

The league announced on Monday updates to the Week 16 schedule, including three games on Saturday, Dec. 26.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions game will be played at 1 p.m. ET. The Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders showdown will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both contests with potential playoff implications will air exclusively on NFL Network.

The San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals NFC West bout will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET and stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch -- as with all games, it will be aired on local broadcast stations in San Francisco (KNTV) and Phoenix (KSAZ).

All three games will be available across devices through NFL digital media, on mobile through the respective club properties, and Yahoo Sports and other Verizon Media apps.

Full schedule for Saturday games on December 26: