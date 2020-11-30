Around the NFL

NFL Week 16 Saturday tripleheader: Bucs-Lions, 49ers-Cardinals, Dolphins-Raiders

Published: Nov 30, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The NFL's Christmas Week slate is official.

The league announced on Monday updates to the Week 16 schedule, including three games on Saturday, Dec. 26.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions game will be played at 1 p.m. ET. The Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders showdown will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both contests with potential playoff implications will air exclusively on NFL Network.

The San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals NFC West bout will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET and stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch -- as with all games, it will be aired on local broadcast stations in San Francisco (KNTV) and Phoenix (KSAZ).

All three games will be available across devices through NFL digital media, on mobile through the respective club properties, and Yahoo Sports and other Verizon Media apps.

Full schedule for Saturday games on December 26:

  • 1:00 p.m. ET: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions (NFL Network)
  • 4:30 p.m. ET: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (Amazon Prime Video and Twitch)
  • 8:15 p.m. ET: Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders (NFL Network)

Related Content

news

What to watch for in Seahawks-Eagles on 'Monday Night Football'

Here are three storylines to watch for when the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles take flight on Monday Night Football.
news

Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa still Dolphins starting QB 'if he's healthy'

The Dolphins played it safe with rookie quarterback ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿, sitting him during Sunday's 20-3 win. Coahc Brian Flores insisted that Tagovailoa will be the starter in Week 13 if healthy.
news

Matt LaFleur: Aaron Rodgers 'an MVP player' as Packers demolish Bears

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' yardage stats weren't sky-high Sunday night -- 21-of-29 for 211 yards -- but his four TDs were massive, as was his 132.3 passer rating. 
news

Bears coach Matt Nagy 'not' worried about job after fifth loss in a row

Following a lopsided 41-25 loss to the archrival Green Bay Packers that was the Bears' fifth defeat in a row, head coach Matt Nagy was fielding questions about his job security and stated he isn't concerned.
news

Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp's message to fans: 'I will do everything I can' to bring you a winner

Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp issued a statement Sunday evening to Detroit fans that she will do what it takes to bring a winning product to them.
news

Vic Fangio 'disappointed' in Broncos QBs for not following COVID rules

Broncos coach Vic Fangio came away from Sunday's blowout loss to the Saints greatly disappointed -- not in his team's effort or that of makeshift QB Kendall Hinton. His displeasure was aimed toward three Broncos whose day job it is to man the most important position in sports.
news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan 'disappointed' by Santa Clara COVID-19 restrictions 

The San Francisco 49ers currently have to find a new place to practice and player following recent COVID-19 restrictions made by Santa Clara County (Calif.). Head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed his displeasure with the nature of the ruling Sunday.
news

Jaguars fire GM Dave Caldwell following Week 12 loss to Browns

Dave Caldwell's time in Jacksonville has come to an end. The Jaguars fired their longtime GM following Week 12's loss to the Browns.
news

Week 12: What we learned from Sunday's games

The Titans walloped the Colts for the top spot in the AFC South, the Falcons and Patriots pulled off surprising wins and the Bills fended off the Chargers to start off Sunday.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) exits in third quarter vs. Bengals, does not return

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones exited Sunday's game vs. the Bengals after sustaining a hamstring injury in the second half.
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 12 games

Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was ruled out against the Jaguars after suffering a shoulder injury on the first play from scrimmage. Here are the other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Sunday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL