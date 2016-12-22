NFL Week 16 game picks: Packers roll; Lions fall to Cowboys

How many times have these two duked it out for playoff positioning ... or in the postseason itself? The ramifications of this game are much more straightforward than the others on the Week 16 ticket. If the Steelers win, the AFC North is theirs. If they falter, they still have a shot at the sixth wild-card spot ... especially with the Browns coming to town on New Year's Day. A loss here for Baltimore would be devastating. The AFC North? No chance. Even if they did win in Week 17 at Cincy, they would have to hope that the Dolphins lose out to even have a chance. Two huge keys to this division matchup: A) Can the Ravens repeat the bang-up job they did on Le'Veon Bell in Week 9, holding him to 70 scrimmage yards (he averages 167.7 versus everybody else)? B) Can they convert a third down? Baltimore ranks 30th in said category. #BALvsPIT