NFL Week 16 game picks: Packers roll; Lions fall to Cowboys

All but one game this weekend has postseason ramifications tied to it. Yet, before getting you knee-deep into the schedule, I must get a small gripe off my football chest. Matthew Stafford and Sean Leeshould be in the Pro Bowl. I don't need to look at the roster; I know these guys are deserving. Sure, the Pro Bowl doesn't mean what it did in 1986, or even 2006, but it's not complete without those two dudes. Tell me the Lions, who have trailed in the fourth quarter in all but one of their wins, would be 9-5 without Stafford. Lee is a 4-3 OLB who doesn't get sacks because he's not supposed to in the Cowboys defense, yet has performed at a level commensurate with the best defenders in pro football. Lee and Von Miller would be my first-team All-Pro outside linebackers.
The Texans are not in a must-win situation this week, but it sure would help. Stafford and the Lions face Lee and the Cowboys on Monday night. See my thoughts on both games below. Your take is always cool ... @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Elliot Harrison went 12-4 on his predictions for Week 15, giving him a record of 149-73-2 thus far this season. How will he fare in Week 16? His picks are below:
Maybe the best way to slow Brees down will be to speed Doug Martin up. The run game has been awfully sluggish, with Martin gaining just 2.9 yards per carry on the season. For New Orleans, getting the running game involved early should help keep the front seven off Brees. The Bucs could really use a Lions loss, Packers loss or Redskins loss to help them secure that sixth seed. The Giants are getting the fifth, folks. #TBvsNO
It appears that we'll see Ken O'Brien come back before we ever see Christian Hackenberg get a start. At least the Jets aren't playing the best team in the NFL this week. But then, the Patriots are pretty good. OK, well, at least the Jets are not playing the top scoring defense in the league. Wait. This could get ugly. New York's defense hung tough against Tom Brady last time out, but in the fourth quarter, the bad guys prevailed. See no reason, other than the players really balling out for head coach Todd Bowles, to think the Jets' defense will be able to shave anything off New England's scoring average (26.1 points per game) this week. #NYJvsNE
