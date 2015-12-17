NFL Week 15 game picks: Panthers fall; Steelers top Broncos

AJ to A.J. -- that's what we're looking for this weekend. It sounds better than A.J. Feeley to FredEx, I can tell you that. Can AJ McCarron run all the plays in Bengals coordinator Hue Jackson's offense? That is the question. We saw good and bad from the second-year pro when pressed into service after Cincinnati lost Andy Daltonlast week. The smart thing to do here would be to pound Jeremy Hill, with plenty of Gio Bernard mixed in ... screen game, delayed draws, anything to keep McCarron from having to complete third-and-a-mile. By the way, Bernard is still averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Hill? 3.6. Granted, Hill gets the rock in more obvious running situations, but the contrast is stark. Looks like Blaine Gabbert isn't Tony Stark after all, as he not only couldn't get the 49er offense to take off last Sunday, but he couldn't get it to work, period. San Francisco posted 221 yards total, most of which came in garbage time. When it mattered, they were shut down by the Browns' defense time and again. That was the the Browns. #CINvsSF