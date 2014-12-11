NFL Week 15 game picks: Cowboys top Eagles; Broncos prevail

The questions circling around the 49ers have to do with Jim Harbaugh's future and Colin Kaepernick's play. As for the former, the idea of Harbaugh leaving seemed asinine a few weeks ago, considering what he's accomplished for the organization. Yet, considering the obvious distraction his relationship with management has become and the recent product on the field ... Meanwhile, Kaepernick's apparent regression has caused many to question if he's lost his football mojo. To quote Sammy Baugh in his elder years, "When you're on the field, you've got to feel like you're the best son-of-a-(beep) out there." Baugh had a way of phrasing things, and, like Kap, was a really good athlete with an unusual throwing motion. He also had a way of handling the media, with the most straightforward answers you ever heard -- another area where the 49ers QB has struggled. All that said, my feeling is that the 49ers will show up in Seattle and fight their butts off. Ultimately, though, I like the way the Seahawks' secondary is competing, and with that overall defense performing with such continuity -- the Philly "game" felt more like a decimation -- I'm taking the defending champs at home. #SFvsSEA