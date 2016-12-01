NFL Week 13 game picks: Steelers top Giants; Falcons nip Chiefs

If someone told you two months ago that this game would feature Colin Kaepernick vs. Matt Barkley, you might have expected, oh, uh, 300 yards passing and two touchdowns combined. Football will surprise you sumptimes, Sean. [Said in my best Jon Gruden voice.] Kaep just tossed three touchdown passes in Miami, while Barkley's 54 pass attempts vs. Tennessee fell one short of the record for throws by a quarterback making his first career start. Speaking of great quarterback play, Blaine Gabbert delivered a win for the 49erslast year in Chicago. Think the Bears' defense, a solid unit which unfortunately has been linked to the poor record, will have much to say about that. And there is no way the guys on offense can drop as many balls as they did last week. There is no way the guys on offense can drop half as many balls as they did last week. Let's be real here: Both of these teams have been mostly awful since the start of the 2015 season (49ers: 6-21, Bears: 8-19) and are playing for draft positioning. #SFvsCHI